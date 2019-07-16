CloudJumper and ThinPrint Extend Partnership to Provide Remote Printing for Windows Virtual Desktop

Microsoft Leading Partners Join Forces to Simplify Deployment of Print-Ready Windows Virtual Desktops

/EIN News/ -- GARNER, N.C. and BERLIN and DENVER, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microsoft Inspire Booth #1405 - CloudJumper, a leading provider of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Workspace as a Service, and Desktop as a Service solutions, and ThinPrint , provider of the world’s leading print management software, today announced their extended partnership to enable remote printing capabilities for Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). Both selected Microsoft named leading partners 1 for WVD, the two companies have integrated ThinPrint’s cloud printing software, ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop, and CloudJumper’s Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) to enable seamless, on-demand printing for WVD installations.



ThinPrint’s ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop is the industry’s print solution for Windows 10 multi-session desktops hosted on Azure. It enables secure, fast and simple connectivity to existing print environments to deliver seamless printing from any device. With CloudJumper’s CWMS, ThinPrint’s ezeep for Windows Virtual Deskop integrates with Azure Active Directory and is ready-made for enterprise services at scale. Seamlessly integrated with an easy-to-use web console, it allows administrators to centrally manage the print environment without having to worry about print data security, failover, printer drivers or print server operations.

The public preview of ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop will be showcased at Microsoft Inspire 2019 in booth 1405 from July 14-18. To gain access to the beta version of ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop visit https://www.thinprint.com/en/products/ezeep-for-windows-virtual-desktop/ .

“For 10 years we have worked with CloudJumper to help users gain full control over all printing processes and policies,” said Henning Volkmer, President and CEO, ThinPrint, Inc. “This extension of our partnership is a testament to the success of our ezeep solution. It continues to ensure a reliable and secure connection to printers, while providing a hardened line to the print service so that users no longer require a VPN. These, and many other capabilities, make ezeep the most robust and ideal remote printing solution available for WVD.”

Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop is a comprehensive desktop and app virtualization service hosted on Azure cloud infrastructre. It is the only virtual desktop built for Windows 10 that optimizes Office 365 ProPlus. Windows Virtual Desktop is also in public preview with general availability anticipated for later in the year. The service promises simplified management, support for Remote Desktop Services (RDS), and multi-session Windows 10 deployment. WVD allows administrators to virtualize and install legacy and new applications in Azure so that users have access to every system a non-virtual desktop would provide.

CloudJumper Cloud Workspace® for Azure is a complete cloud-based platform for cloud desktop and application enablement. The platform provides an automated framework to orchestrate Windows Virtual Desktop deployments, delivering a multi-user Windows 10 experience that includes compatibility with Microsoft Store and existing Windows line-of-business applications. WVD administrators retain complete control, security and auditability for compliance through an intuitive browser-based management system that reduces support costs, increases service quality and improves responsiveness.

“We are pleased to partner with ThinPrint at Inspire and welcome organizations that are new to virtual workspaces to better understand some of the most innovative technologies on the market,” said Max Pruger, Chief Revenue Officer for CloudJumper. “Regardless of whether the goal is to print from traditional PCs, mobile devices, thin clients, virtual desktops, or from the cloud, users are optimizing their printing infrastructure and increasing productivity in a more effective way with CloudJumper, ThinPrint and Microsoft WVD.”

CloudJumper will feature Cloud Workspace® for Azure and the company’s technology partner ecosystem in booth #1802 during the Microsoft Inspire conference in Las Vegas, July 14th - 18th.

Tweet This: @CloudJumperWaaS and @ThinPrint Team to Provide Easy to Use Remote Printing for Windows Virtual Desktop - http://bit.ly/1Ufno9F

Resources:

Contact CloudJumper today to schedule a product demonstration at: http://cloudjumper.com/contact/

Follow CloudJumper on Twitter at: http://www.twitter.com/CloudJumperWaaS

Visit CloudJumper at: http://www.cloudjumper.com

Visit ThinPrint at: https://www.thinprint.com/en/

About CloudJumper

CloudJumper is a leading software and services company in the Cloud Workspace and RDS enablement markets. Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a super-simple SaaS solution for interfacing with the technology layers needed to deploy a Cloud Workspace® using RDS, VDI or Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). CWMS automates delivery of hosted Windows desktops, application services and Microsoft workloads. It allows IT service managers to deliver Cloud Workspaces with minimal labor, lower costs and faster delivery times. CWMS is supported in Azure, Google Compute, AWS and most private clouds. In 2018, Microsoft introduced Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) and recognized CloudJumper as one of only two “leading platform partners.” For more information, visit About CloudJumper or call us at 844.645.6789.

About ThinPrint

ThinPrint, with nearly 20 years of continuous development and internationally patented ThinPrint technology, is the leading provider of print management software and services for businesses. In 2015, ThinPrint acquired ezeep, including its native cloud printing technology, which has since become the leading printing solution for coworking and shared workspaces. With these two strong product lines, ThinPrint delivers a unique printing experience for every modern workplace. Whether printing from traditional PCs, mobile devices, thin clients, virtual desktops, or from the cloud, over 25,000 companies across all industries and of all sizes optimize their printing infrastructure and increase productivity thanks to ThinPrint. In addition, more than 100, and growing, Desktop-as-a-Service, and Software-as-a-Service providers deliver reliable, high-performance printing from the cloud to their customers. Investment in ThinPrint printing solutions leads to a fast ROI because the easy-to-implement and manage print systems reduce the burden on IT departments, result in significant performance improvements while ensuring optimal, reliable print support at every workplace. ThinPrint’s technologies and components enable its use in almost any infrastructure and take into account integration of branch and home offices as well as mobile employees. The solutions are developed and rigorously tested at ThinPrint’s headquarters in Berlin – software Made in Germany. Offices in the United States, the UK, Australia, Japan and China, as well as more than 350 channel partners around the world offer direct and on-site customer care. Thanks to numerous OEM partnerships, ThinPrint technology components are integrated in a variety of printers and thin clients from leading hardware manufacturers. Special significance is placed on the strategic partnerships of the company with Brother, Citrix Systems, Fujitsu, Fuji Xerox, Hewlett-Packard, IGEL, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Lexmark, Microsoft, MobileIron OKI, Parallels, T-Systems, VMware, Wyse Technology, Xerox and 10Zig.

1 Microsoft Blog, Microsoft 365 adds modern desktop on Azure, September 28, 2018

CloudJumper Media Contact: Joe Austin The Ventana Group (818) 332-6166 jaustin@theventanagroup.com ThinPrint Media Contacts: North America Kendra Westerkamp VisiTech PR +1-720-261-2300 CT@visitechpr.com ThinPrint Headquarters Silke Kluckert Public Relations Manager +49-30-408-198-725 press@cortado.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.