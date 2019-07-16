Polyglass Adds Granule-Free End Lap to Polyflex® G for Ease of Installation

FASTLap® technology improves on the installation and performance of APP heat-welded cap sheet

Deerfield Beach, FL, July 16, 2019

Polyglass U.S.A. Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing solutions, announces that Polyflex® G APP granulated cap sheet for heat-welded applications now feature patented FASTLap® technology. Designed for significant labor savings and easier installs, FASTLap is a granule-free end lap that allows for a more reliable seal at roll-end.



FASTLap technology, standard on Polyglass self-adhered APP (plastomeric) and SBS (elastomeric) membranes, makes Polyflex® G unlike any other heat-welded granular cap sheet available today. With no granules to remove at end laps during install, Polyflex G with FASTLap adheres quicker and the result is a stronger, watertight roof system.



Polyflex G is an APP modified bitumen roofing membrane specially designed for heat-welded applications. With superior polyester reinforcing, Polyflex G provides an exceptionally durable roofing solution with long-term weathering performance. Polyflex G can be used for new roofing, re-roofing, recover, flashing, or used as part of a multi-ply system.

“By enhancing Polyflex G with FASTLap technology, we provide roofers with a durable solution that improves on installation process, saves time and reduces labor cost,” says Polyglass CEO Natalino Zanchetta. “We are committed to innovating smarter roofing solutions.”

Polyglass offers Polyflex G in ten granulated surface colors, including white, buff, chestnut and oak.

For more information about Polyflex G APP granulated cap sheet, please visit polyglass.us and for more information on the FASTLap technology visit https://bit.ly/2Gcuivk.

About Polyglass

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems. Known for its self-adhered modified bitumen roofing systems based on the company’s patented ADESO® Technology and CURE Technology®, Polyglass also produces a full line of premium roof coatings and roof maintenance systems. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Polyglass provides quality products and adds value through innovation. For more information about the premium products and services offered by Polyglass, call 800.222.9782 or visit polyglass.us.

