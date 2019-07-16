Interstate Restoration acquires ASR Property Restoration 

Acquisition fuels Interstate’s strategic growth in Southern California

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstate Restoration continued its steady growth in the North American market with the acquisition of ASR Property Restoration, the largest restoration company in California's Ventura County.



Interstate has completed the transaction to add all of ASR’s assets and its three divisions (restoration, special services and construction). Terms of the Interstate-ASR transaction, including purchase price, were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to welcome the excellent managers and staff of ASR into the Interstate Restoration family, and we look forward to the additional strengths that this new combination will give us in Southern California,” said Interstate CEO Stacy Mazur.

ASR has about 80 employees, and the staff will begin working immediately in conjunction with the Anaheim office that Interstate had already established.

“We are eager to combine forces with Interstate Restoration as we help businesses in Southern California recover from wildfires, floods, mudslides and other disasters,” said Kirk Prouse, founder and CEO of ASR.

Prouse will continue to provide his expertise in the Southern California market, serving as regional director of Southern California. ASR was heavily involved in the recovery from the recent Woolsey and Hill wildfires, and those efforts are ongoing.

About Interstate Restoration

Founded in 1998 and based in Fort Worth, Texas, Interstate Restoration LLC is one of the largest emergency restoration and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. Interstate Restoration is a wholly owned subsidiary of FirstService Corp. In 2016, Interstate acquired FirstOnSite Restoration, the leading independent Canadian disaster restoration services provider. With approximately 1,500 employees, Interstate Restoration and FirstOnSite assist property owners and businesses in recovering from fire, flood, natural and human-caused disasters. For more information on Interstate Restoration, visit InterstateRestoration.com, call (800) 622-6433 or on Twitter, @InterstateRest.

Media contact: Steve Caulk, 303-410-4971, srcaulk@proconnectpr.com



