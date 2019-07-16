ALION SELECTED AS AN AFWERX FUSION XPERIENCE SHOWCASE FINALIST

/EIN News/ --

Alion Science and Technology, a global industry leader in the design and delivery of complex engineering solutions for Defense and Intelligence agencies, announced today that its newly developed Resilient Command, Control, and Communications Integrated Solution (RC3IS) was selected from over 300 candidate entries to participate in the AFWERX FUSION Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) Showcase. The RC3IS was selected during the MDO Challenge in June and has been invited to participate in the Showcase of 100 candidates. The AFWERX FUSION XPERIENCE Showcase takes place from July 23 – 24, 2019 at the Enclave in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The RC3IS was developed and integrated through a consortium approach, leveraging the talents of numerous expert companies in command and control. RC3IS is a flexible, inter-operable C2 solution intended for use in integrating the command and coordination of multi-domain components, and enables rapid and accurate decisions for execution in a dynamic battlespace. The solution is a self-contained product that leverages both open and industry standards for application integration and datalink interoperability within a compact form factor. RC3IS can be deployed onto any physical or virtual platform to meet mobility or resiliency requirements.



“This is a great opportunity to showcase our RC3IS solution and how it can contribute to the innovative solutions our Air Force is looking to provide to our coalition allies for its core foundation now, and into the future,” said Alan Dietrich, Alion Senior Vice President and General Manager. “We look forward to the Showcase and in addition to the following round of demonstrations this fall.”



ABOUT AFWERX FUSION XPERIENCE



The AFWERX FUSION XPERIENCE is a two-day showcase and conference hosted by AFWERX in collaboration with the United States Air Force on 23-24 July 2019 in Las Vegas. This annual flagship event brings together industry, individual innovators, and academia, investors, as well as, military and government team members. The goal of this event is to present, contract, and fund innovative solutions for Air Force areas of interest and facilitate an environment of connection and collaboration.

Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force and reporting to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities and foster an Air Force culture of innovation. The ultimate aim is to solve problems and enhance the effectiveness of the Air Force. To learn more about AFWERX, visit: www.afwerx.af.mil

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation’s most complex National Security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

