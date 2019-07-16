MERGER ALERT –OMN, GWR, and HPJ: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OMN)

Merger Announcement: July 3, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, OMNOVA shareholders will receive $10.15 in cash for each share of OMNOVA that they own.

To learn more about the OMN investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/omnova-solutions-inc

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE: GWR)

Merger Announcement: July 1, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, stockholders of G&W will receive $112 in cash per share of G&W common stock they own.

To learn more about the GWR investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/genesee-wyoming-inc

Highpower International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPJ)

Merger Announcement: June 28, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Highpower shareholders will receive $4.80 cash for every share of Highpower common stock owned.

To learn more about the HPJ investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/highpower-international-inc

