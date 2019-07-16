HYATT PLACE LAS VEGAS AT SILVERTON VILLAGE SET TO OPEN IN AUGUST 2019

150-room Hyatt Place hotel to be located in Las Vegas, Nevada, just south of the Las Vegas Strip

Hyatt Place Las Vegas at Silverton Village is set to open in August 2019. The new five-story, 150-room hotel will offer business and leisure travelers an open, intuitive design, casual atmosphere, and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi, 24-hour food offerings and the 24-hour fitness center.

“Las Vegas is a world-class city and key business and leisure destination, and Hyatt Place Las Vegas at Silverton Village will add a wonderful new option for business and leisure travelers visiting the heart of Las Vegas,” said General Manager Angela Roberts.

The hotel is situated within Silverton Village, on I-15 south of the Las Vegas Strip. Silverton Village features Silverton Casino Hotel, Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, Cracker Barrel, and fast casual restaurants Starbucks, Panera Bread, Firehouse Subs, Blaze Pizza, and The Berkley, Las Vegas all-suite timeshare resort. Located close to McCarran International Airport and the Las Vegas Strip, the new hotel is situated in the heart of sin city. Local tourist attractions such as Red Rock Canyon, Hoover Dam, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway are all less than an hour from the hotel.

Hyatt Place Las Vegas at Silverton Village will offer:

150 spacious guestrooms with separate spaces to sleep, work and play, as well as a Cozy Corner sofa-sleeper

“The Hyatt brand is known for being business casual and creating uncomplicated experiences, making the travel experience more enjoyable for both leisure and business travelers,” said Chief Executive Officer of Silverton Casino Hotel, Craig Cavileer.

HYATT PLACE LAS VEGAS AT SILVERTON VILLAGE LEADERSHIP

Hyatt Place Las Vegas at Silverton Village will be under the leadership of General Manager Angela Roberts and Director of Sales Stephanie Bondoc. In her role, Roberts will be directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel operations and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt Place brand is known. Bondoc will be responsible for providing superior service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Las Vegas area.

For more information, please visit hyattplace.com.

ABOUT HYATT PLACE

Hyatt Place, a brand of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, combines style, innovation, and 24/7 convenience to create a seamless stay with modern comforts. There are more than 312 Hyatt Place locations in Armenia, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Honduras, India, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Thailand, The Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, please visit hyattplace.com. Join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram and tag photos with #HyattPlace and #WhySettle.

ABOUT SILVERTON CASINO HOTEL

Silverton Casino Hotel offers 300 deluxe rooms and suites and world-class amenities all located within an upscale, contemporary luxury lodge-themed resort. Silverton Casino Hotel is home to award-winning restaurants and dining options, including the Seasons Buffet, the 24-hour Sundance Grill, Shady Grove Lounge, Twin Creeks Steakhouse, Mi Casa Grill Cantina, WuHu Noodle, Su Casa, Starbucks, and Johnny Rockets. In addition to the flagship 165,000-square-foot Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, Silverton offers 90,000 square feet of gaming with more than 1,500 slot machines and 23 table games and the Mermaid Restaurant & Lounge. The property features a 117,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with more than 4,000 sharks, stingrays, and tropical fish, which was voted “Best Attraction” in the Best of Las Vegas®. Silverton Casino Hotel is located at I-15 and Blue Diamond in Las Vegas. For more information, please call (702) 263-7777 or visit www.silvertoncasino.com.

