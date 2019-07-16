Lumere Chief Medical Officer Selected to Lead #AHRMM19 Panel

Enhancements to Category Optimization solution to be unveiled in Booth 301

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare supply chain professionals will gather in San Diego for the upcoming AHRMM19 Conference and Exhibition (July 28–31, 2019). Lumere , Inc.’s Chief Medical Officer, John Cherf, MD, MPH, MBA, will lead a panel of clinical and supply chain leaders during the “ How to Prepare Physicians for Supply Chain Leadership ” Learning Lab session and the company will debut new functionality in its solution, providing supply chain leaders with greater insight into how to better manage clinical supply spend.



Recently recognized by Healthcare Purchasing News as a P.U.R.E. (Physicians Understanding, Respecting and Engaging Supply Chain Professionals) award recipient, Dr. Cherf will draw from the panelists’ collective experience with creating highly successful relationships between new physician leaders and supply chain teams. Attendees will receive a best practices guide compiled by the panel. Join the discussion on Tuesday, July 30 at 1:00–2:00 pm PT in Room 1AB at the San Diego Conference Center.

Panelists include:

Michael Suk, MD, JD, MBA, MPH, FACS, Chief Physician Officer, Geisinger System Services, and Chair, Musculoskeletal Institute & Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Geisinger Health System

Christopher White, MD, FACC, FAHA, FSCAI, FESC, Professor and Chair of Medicine & Cardiology, Ochsner Clinical School, and Medical Director Value-Based Care and System Chair for Cardiovascular Diseases, Ochsner Health System

Bruce Radcliff, Vice President, Strategic Sourcing, Advocate Aurora Health

Select panelists will join Lumere’s team of registered nurses, physicians and supply chain experts in Booth 301 during exhibit hours on July 29–30. The team will offer a hands-on demonstration of Lumere’s full software suite, including a preview of enhancements to its Category Optimization solution. This new functionality enables supply chain teams to better track strategic sourcing initiative performance; map that performance against projected clinical and financial outcomes; more accurately forecast spend over time; and ensure compliance of planned initiatives across the system.

“Many healthcare organizations face clinical spend savings targets of 3% or more and depend upon strategic sourcing initiatives to hit that goal. However, it’s common for organizations to realize far too late that the actual cost savings have missed the mark,” said Bonnie Lai, vice president, Product Management, Lumere. “This leaves administrators seeking alternate ways to manage cost, which can result in labor and wage reduction. Lumere provides the on-demand transparency needed to avoid these alternate measures.”

July 16, 2019

Stop by booth 301 during exhibit hall hours on Monday and Tuesday to see the Lumere solution in action. You can also sign up for a demo in advance: http://insights.lumere.com/2019-ahrmm-lumere-conference-meeting-schedule .

About Lumere

Lumere is at the forefront of clinical decision making for drugs and medical devices, offering evidence-based solutions and services that empower physicians and health systems to reduce costly, unwarranted variation in drugs and medical devices. The company works with more than 700 facilities across the U.S. For more information, visit lumere.com , find us on LinkedIn , follow @LumereHQ on Twitter and like us on Facebook .

Media Contact:

Giana Gaughan

PR & Event Manager

ggaughan@lumere.com







