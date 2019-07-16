SmartDV Adds DisplayPort 2.0 to its Portfolio of Verification IP

/EIN News/ -- New VIP for Popular Video Interface Standard Delivered Quickly Via Proprietary SmartDV Compiler, Talented Engineering Group

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartDV™ Technologies , the Proven and Trusted choice for Verification Intellectual Property (VIP), today announced it expanded its portfolio with availability of DisplayPort 2.0 VIP, a digital display interface used to connect a video source to a display or monitor.

“DisplayPort 2.0 will offer noticeable improvement for augmented/virtual reality displays, and the reason our user community requested DisplayPort 2.0 support from us,” remarks Deepak Kumar Tala, chairman of SmartDV. “We are able to comply using our proprietary SmartDV Compiler and the efforts of our talented engineering group and proprietary compiler technology to rapidly produce new Verification IP for market delivery.”

SmartDV’s DisplayPort VIP includes a configurable bus functional model (BFM), protocol monitor and library of integrated protocol checks, and supports all major verification languages and methodologies, including open verification methodology (OVM), universal verification methodology (UVM) and SystemC.

“SmartDV”s DisplayPort 2.0 VIP is a welcome addition to its extensive production-proven portfolio,” says Jay Slivkoff, architect and system manager at MegaChips Technology America Corporation. “We view SmartDV as a valued and trusted partner of some of the most important VIP solutions we use in our chip design verification projects, including earlier versions of the DisplayPort standard."

About DisplayPort 2.0

The DisplayPort 2.0 standard, a video interface standard administered by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA), allows for a max payload of 77.37 Gigabits per second (Gbps), a 3X increase in data bandwidth performance from earlier versions. New capabilities address future performance requirements of traditional displays beyond 8K resolutions, higher refresh rates and high dynamic range (HDR) support at higher resolutions. It improves support for multiple display configurations, as well as user experience with augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) displays. Increased bandwidth adds versatility and configuration options for higher display resolutions and refresh rates.



DisplayPort 2.0 is backward compatible and incorporates key features of DisplayPort 1.4a, such as visually lossless Display Stream Compression and HDR metadata transport. It uses the Thunderbolt 3 PHY layer and includes a display stream data mapping protocol common to both single-stream transport and multi-stream transport.

Pricing and Availability

The SmartDV DisplayPort 2.0 Verification IP is shipping now.

Pricing is available upon request.



About SmartDV

SmartDV™ Technologies is the Proven and Trusted choice for Verification and Design IP with the best customer service from more than 250 experienced ASIC and SoC design and verification engineers. Its high-quality standard or custom protocol Verification and Design IP is compatible with all verification languages, platforms and methodologies supporting all simulation, emulation and formal verification tools used in a coverage-driven chip design verification flow. The result is Proven and Trusted Verification and Design IP used in hundreds of networking, storage, automotive, bus, MIPI and display chip projects throughout the global electronics industry. SmartDV is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with U.S. headquarters in San Jose, Calif. Visit www.Smart-DV.com to learn more.

