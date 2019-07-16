Former Autotrader executive Matt McKenna has joined APCO Holdings, LLC as Senior Vice President of GWC Warranty and APCO Marketing

/EIN News/ --

Automotive industry veteran Matt McKenna has joined APCO Holdings, LLC., home of the EasyCare and GWC Warranty brands, as Senior Vice President overseeing the GWC Warranty business unit and the APCO Holdings marketing efforts.





McKenna spent 15 years with Autotrader, now part of Cox Automotive, where he helped grow the business from a startup into the market-leading provider of third-party car-shopping sites (Autotrader.com & KBB.com) with more than $1 billion in annual revenue. Prior to joining Autotrader, he served in leadership roles with major automotive marketing agencies Campbell-Ewald and J. Walter Thompson, focused on the Chevrolet and Ford brands respectively.

“Matt brings with him a track record of success as a leader and strategist, and as our company grows, so does our need for executives of his caliber,” said Finbarr O’Neill, Chairman & CEO of APCO Holdings. “We are extremely happy to have him onboard at this critical time leading GWC Warranty and our marketing efforts for APCO Holdings.”

Citing a Federal Reserve study that found 4 in 10 Americans would struggle to cover an unexpected vehicle repair expense of as little as $400, McKenna recognized the opportunity to join a company dedicated to helping consumers mitigate the financial risk associated with vehicle ownership. Additionally, the culture within APCO Holdings focused on helping dealers and agents succeed with industry-leading products, training, claims management and reinsurance programs in the F&I space led McKenna to join the organization.

“I’m excited to help grow the APCO business. All I had heard about APCO, EasyCare and GWC has proven to be true. The people here care about each other and work together to deliver value to our clients, our dealers, and the ultimate end user: the car owners.” McKenna said. “Well before joining the company, I was a user of APCO product offerings – the value just made sense.”

McKenna is a graduate of Michigan State University and the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program.

For more information about APCO Holdings, see easycare.com and gwcwarranty.com.

Ashley Braswell, Director of Public Relations & Events EasyCare 678-615-1142 ABraswell@easycare.com

