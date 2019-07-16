Weyland Tech Inc. Launches Food Delivery Service in Indonesia with AtozGo

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Weyland Tech Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL) (“Weyland” or the “Company”), a global provider of mobile business applications, announced today that it has launched AtozGo, a short distance food delivery service powered by the Company’s AtozPay mobile payment platform, in Indonesia.



Beginning with a pilot launch in Jakarta, AtozGo expands upon the agent network that the Company has developed over the past 18 months to include courier services. Customers can use the AtozGo app to browse local restaurants, order and pay for food, and track delivery from their mobile devices. Delivery is seamless as couriers get registered as building tenants.

With a population of 30 million and another 3.5 million commuting in from the city limits for work, Jakarta’s roughly 1,300 office buildings, including 900 skyscrapers and 400 medium-sized buildings provide an ideal location to launch the AtozGo delivery service.

AtozGo is differentiated from other food delivery courier services by prioritizing affordable meals and short distance deliveries, allowing local restaurants that might not otherwise provide deliveries to sell more meals. Matt Brent, Head of Corporate Development and Product Strategy, said, “AtozGo continues the Company’s focus on underserved market segments by connecting customers to restaurants and shops that otherwise wouldn’t be able to provide these services. Between the heat and humidity and congested traffic conditions, going out for lunch during the work day can often be a daunting prospect. We believe AtozGo helps solve this by providing a fast, affordable, and local solution.”

The AtozGo video is here and in Bahasa Indonesia, the country’s official language. The video should provide a good idea of how it’s marketed: https://www.weyland-tech.com/atozgo/

About Weyland:

Weyland is a global provider of mobile business applications. The Company operates a Platform-as-a-Service (“PaaS”) software used on mobile ‘smartphones’. The PaaS platform offers a mobile presence to Small-to-Medium-Sized-Businesses (“SMB’s”) in emerging markets, with partnerships on 3 continents and growing. The PaaS platform, offered in 14 languages with over 70 integrated modules, enables SMB’s to create native mobile applications (“apps”) for Apple’s iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background, empowering SMB’s to increase sales, reach more customers and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and efficient manner.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding: the continued growth of the e-commerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information contact:

Howard Gostfrand

American Capital Ventures, Inc.

President

Office: 305-918-7000

Email: hg@amcapventures.com

www.amcapventures.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.