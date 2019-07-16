Angola and Sweden discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 16 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, analyzed in Luanda the future of cooperation relations with the Kingdom of Sweden, in an audience granted to the Swedish ambassador to Angola, Lennart Killander Larsson.,

At the end of the mission, after three years of work in Angola, the Swedish ambassador told the press, after leaving the meeting, that particular emphasis was placed on trade, energy, information technology and transport.

He highlighted the fact that trade between the two countries increased by 12 percent during the previous year, while recognizing the "excellent level of cooperation that exists". In 2018, trade between Angola and Sweden was around US $ 15 million, according to the diplomat.

Sweden was one of the first countries to recognize Angola's independence and has since maintained cooperation ties with Angola. Among several projects, the Kingdom of Sweden was responsible for the construction of the first Angolan Fisheries Training Center (CEFOPESCAS) and the Dembos electrification project, in Bengo province.

