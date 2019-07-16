Cirque du Soleil and The Madison Square Garden Company Announce the World Premiere of the Brand-New Holiday Theatrical ‘Twas the Night Before…

/EIN News/ -- This All-New Family Theatrical Will Make Its Debut At The Madison Square Garden Company’s Venues:

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirque du Soleil and The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) are pleased to announce that an all-new, family theatrical production, ‘Twas the Night Before… will make its debut at The Madison Square Garden Company’s venues, The Chicago Theatre and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. ‘Twas the Night Before… is an exhilarating new spin on the beloved Christmas classic as only Cirque du Soleil can imagine. This vibrant acrobatic spectacle about the joy of sharing and friendship promises to spark lasting memories in the hearts of children and adults alike. The production will run at The Chicago Theatre from November 29 through December 8, 2019, for 17 performances and at the Hulu Theater at The Madison Square Garden from December 12 through December 29, 2019, for 28 performances. Tickets go on-sale for both shows on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:00AM (in both Central and Eastern time zones).

“We are thrilled to return to Chicago and New York with our very first production celebrating the holiday season, with a unique take on a Christmas classic. ‘Twas the Night Before… is a show created to entertain the whole family, as well as the perfect opportunity for parents to introduce the world of Cirque du Soleil to their children for the first time,” said Yasmine Khalil, Cirque du Soleil Chief Executive Producer.

“At MSG, we’re committed to bringing our audiences the very best and most captivating entertainment available anywhere in the world,” said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, MSG Live, The Madison Square Garden Company. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Cirque du Soleil – another name in world-class entertainment – on this one-of-a-kind production, which we know will not only provide a unique celebration of the season, but also inspire another generation to appreciate the creativity, athleticism and artistry of Cirque du Soleil.”

For more information about ‘Twas the Night Before… at The Chicago Theatre and Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, visit msg.com/family or call 866-858-0008. For the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden run, groups of nine or more please call 212-465-6080; discounts are available for groups of 20 or more. Tickets starting at $40 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and $30 at The Chicago Theatre.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

‘Twas the Night Before… is the 49th original production of Cirque du Soleil, part of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events. It currently has 4,500 employees from nearly 70 countries. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit CDSentertainmentgroup.com.

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; and The Chicago Theatre. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com

