Advanced Transformer Infrastructure (ATI)™ Released by GRID2020, Inc.

“Advanced Transformer Infrastructure is the required next step to improve Grid Reliability and Resilience," said Alan Snook, President of GRID20/20. “We have worked strategically to build the industry’s Best-In-Class sensors, coupled with a growing suite of robust analytics capability. Our IoT turnkey solution provides operators with a much-needed technology to achieve critical intra-grid visibility. In today’s world Grid Modernization is no longer a luxury, it’s now a necessity,” said Snook.

News articles, White Papers and various publications appear almost daily indicating the ongoing developments, problems, and risks occurring within our distribution grids. The foundational challenge is based upon the concerning fact that most distribution grids are comprised of transformer fleets now aged 25 - 40 years. These same unmonitored transformer fleets are somehow expected to flawlessly perform while becoming seriously burdened in ways that were never planned, nor envisioned.

As our insatiable desire to adopt clean (renewable) energy accelerates, and related mandates continue to be enacted, Distributed Energy Resources (DER) is growing rapidly. The undeniable problem is that our aging transformer fleets were never designed, nor even conceived to handle reverse energy impacts commonly introduced by DER. This reality sets the stage for a series of costly grid reliability, safety and resilience concerns. Escalating DER intra-grid impacts are virtually unknown by grid operators.

Additionally, multiple grid-edge developments (e.g., Electric Vehicle charging stations, legalized marijuana growing, cryptocurrency mining, ongoing power theft) are introducing substantial unplanned demand onto our transformer fleets. This unplanned demand, (i.e., loading, or overloading) occurs randomly throughout our grids. Surprisingly, operators typically have no idea where, when, or how much unplanned loading burden is occurring; setting the stage for reliability, safety and resilience issues.

In a prepared statement, Snook said, “Automated Alerts driven by our cost-effective ATI solution enable utility operators to proactively identify existing issues being caused by both DER and grid-edge developments, and to foresee emerging intra-grid problems. Advanced Transformer Infrastructure delivers unique intra-grid information enabling operators to reduce power outages, lessen serious fire/wildfire risk, and avoid damaging financial liability. PG&E’s January 2019 bankruptcy filing signals a new era concerning utility and shareholder liability. Our ATI can help to protect the interests of all stakeholders, while also delivering a series of grid Reliability, Resilience, and Energy Efficiency gains.”

