Cambridge Security Seals Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification For Its Enhanced Quality Management System

/EIN News/ -- Pomona, New York, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Security Seals (CSS), a global leader in tamper-evident seals and track-and-trace security solutions, announced that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification earlier this month. This enhanced quality management system pertains to processes relating to all aspects of the company’s business, including the design, manufacture, and distribution of tamper-evident, tamper-resistant, and high-security loss prevention seals, track-and-trace devices, and allied products. CSS had previously been certified under ISO 9001:2008.

“This certification is fully encompassing,” explains CSS President Brian Lyle. “Across the organization, our employees in every single area and at every level worked tirelessly to earn this ISO 9001:2015 registration.”

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 is the most updated standard of its kind and focuses on quality management systems and performance. Attaining certification requires developing a management system that aligns quality with the company’s wider business strategy. At CSS, this included a focus on risk-based thinking and accountability in all organizational processes within a series of processes that improve communications, efficiency, and an orchestrated implementation of the company’s continuous improvement methodologies.

According Shannon McElroy, the company’s Vice President of Operations, “Our move to ISO 9001:2015 from ISO 9001:2008 was a multi-year effort across the company. This upgraded certification demonstrates the commitment of every employee at CSS - not just management – to consistently perform at the highest levels possible.”

CSS tamper-evident and high-security seals are offered in a variety of standard and custom sizes, strengths, and colors to meet the unique security, informational, and marketing requirements of every customer. CSS offers additional benefits to its customers by utilizing its unique, award-winning package design process, which minimizes materials and size to reduce the product’s shipping and warehousing costs and environmental footprint. The company also carries a full line of electronic and real-time GPS enabled track-and-trace devices to provide unique solutions for each customer’s particular security demands.

“Achieving this updated performance standard demonstrates CSS’s commitment to providing the kind of quality and efficiency that directly benefits our customers,” noted Elisha Tropper, the company’s CEO. “Our customers can now feel even stronger about our quality management system and entrenched commitment to continuous improvement and the complete satisfaction of our clientele.”

Cambridge Security Seals can be contacted at 845-520-4111 or via email at info@cambridgeseals.com.

About Cambridge Security Seals

Cambridge Security Seals, a privately-held enterprise headquartered in New York, offers an extensive line of tamper evident, tamper resistant, and high-security loss prevention seals to customers across a wide range of industries. The company’s dedication to uncompromising quality, dedicated customer service, and outstanding value provides a blueprint for reliability and security. CSS services an increasingly diverse customer base spanning a variety of industries, including airlines, freight, logistics, distribution, trucking, retail, cash handling, rail transportation, government, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, and agriculture.

Cambridge Security Seals’ commitment to technology, quality standards, environmental responsibility, and attention to detail fuels its drive to provide security-conscious customers with the products, services, and value they demand from an industry leader.

The backbone of Cambridge Security Seals is a diversified team of technical experts and business professionals, including experienced engineering, design, production, and logistics specialists. This unique blend of management and production expertise enables the company to provide an unmatched level of value. For more information about Cambridge Security Seals, please visit http://www.cambridgeseals.com .

