Bone Conduction Headphones Market To Reach USD 0.68 Billion by 2026 | Reports And Data

Bone Conduction Headphones Market size- USD 0.15 Billion in 2018, Market growth- CAGR of 20.4%, Industry trend- Launch of technologically advanced devices and research for the further improvement to gain precision.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An increase in the technological advancements, number of population with hearing disorders, ease of use, versatility with regards to application and durability are the key factors responsible for boosting the growth of this market.

According to Reports and Data, the bone conduction headphones market was valued at USD 0.15 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach up to USD 0.68 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 20.4%. This report covers the genre of science and technology with specific focus on Bone Conduction Headphones. Bone conduction is a procedure which carries sound to the inner ear through the bone of the skull. Bone conduction headphones work on the mechanism of carrying vibration. The headphones hear the sound and decode the soundwaves. Then it converts the soundwaves into vibrations that bypass the eardrums. The sound reaches the ears as vibrations through bones. This is especially useful because the headphones allow people to listen to the exterior noises along with the music.

These headphones are known to be suitable for military and medical purposes as well thus, giving it a wider pool of population to target. Rising cases of hearing disorders, accidents due to the inability to listen to the ambient noise, etc. are the key factors driving the population towards this market. Several features such as long-lasting battery life and water resistance are the factors increasing demand for these headphones. However, uninterrupted and continuous usage of these headphones can cause long term damage as it puts pressure on the skin. According to several reports, it has also been known to cause major discomfort. Such problems act as the restraining factors of the market.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1536

Further key findings from the report suggest

Rapid rise in hearing disabilities is a major factor driving the market towards these gadgets. Over the years, there has been a significant rise in hearing disorders among the people due to change in lifestyles. Thus, these headphones form to be a solution to several number of these problems.

Several features such as long-lasting battery life and water resistance are the factors increasing demand for these headphones.

Rising need and demand for BAHA (Bone Anchored Hearing Aid) in the population is also a major driving factor.

The versatility of application of these headphones is one of the main attractions to the population. Variety offered by the various companies such as wireless headphones, wired headphones, and headphones with microphone, headphones without microphone also attract a large chunk of population across the globe.

Advancements in the technologies to make the headphones available for a larger number people is an important factor increasing demand for the same. For instance, AfterShokz recently launched waterproof cone conduction headphones specially designed for swimmers.

Continuous use of these headphone can put pressure on the skin causing extreme discomfort. Incorrect choice of headphones can also hamper one’s well-being as each type of headphone is meant for a specific purpose. Thus, use of incorrect type of headphones can lead to severe discomfort.

According to several reports, it has also been known to cause major discomfort. These problems pose to be the restraining factors for the market.

Lack of awareness in a major chunk of population, however, plays against these markets. Asymmetric information in population is a major challenge for this market.

Availability of cheaper range of products has made these headphones accessible to a large number of people. Additionally, the availability of affordable Bone Conduction Headphones manufactured by the leading players in order to remain competitive has also bolstered the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

The key competitors of the market include, Aftershokz, Marsboy, Panasonic, Audio Bone, INVISIO and Motorola

AfterShokz has been identified as the dominating competitor in this market.

The growing competition in e-commerce is another factor fuelling the industry growth and market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bone-conduction-headphones-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have classified the data into the following segments on the basis of type and distribution channels and application:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Wired Headphones- with microphone

Wired Headphones- without microphone

Wireless Headphones- with microphone

Wireless Headphones- without microphones

Distribution channels (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Online

Speciality Stores

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Military

Sports

Hearing Aid

Other

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1536

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse more reports of Pharmaceutical category at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report/category/medical-devices

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.