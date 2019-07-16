Roxio Toast 18: Complete Digital Toolkit for Mac

From disc burning to new photo art capabilities, Roxio® Toast® 18 is the ultimate digital media suite for your Mac

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing Toast 18 Titanium and Toast 18 Pro , the latest versions of Roxio’s powerful digital media and burning suite for macOS. Toast 18 makes it easy to capture, edit, convert video and audio files, burn to DVD, encrypt files, and more. Users looking for new creative options can now explore the new Roxio Akrilic™ to transform photos into digital art with AI-powered Smart Art technology.



“Roxio Toast 18 continues to deliver a comprehensive and affordable set of digital media tools, while offering new ways to express your artistic side and create something truly memorable,” says Michel Yavercovski, Senior Director of Product Management for Roxio.

Toast® 18 Titanium: The ultimate multimedia suite for Mac

This digital media manager and CD & DVD burner for Mac in 64-bit makes it simple to burn, copy, capture, edit, convert, and share your music, videos, photos, and files. Use Toast MyDVD®️ to author DVDs complete with menus, chapters, and music. Safeguard your information with banking-level encryption using Roxio Secure Burn and create both Mac and Windows compatible formats. Edit two camera angles together to create dynamic videos using MultiCam Capture™ and MultiCam Editing. Engage your creative side by transforming photos into digital art with new Roxio Akrilic.

Toast® 18 Pro: Get all the power of Toast 18 Titanium, plus enhanced editing with up to four multi-cam streams, and digital media must-haves worth over $200!

WinZip ® Mac 7 – Easily zip, unzip, protect, and share your files to iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive, and more.

– Easily zip, unzip, protect, and share your files to iCloud, Dropbox, Google Drive, and more. Blu-ray Disc Authoring – Burn your video to high-definition Blu-ray Disc.

– Burn your video to high-definition Blu-ray Disc. 100+ Templates for Toast MyDVD – Add creative flair to your DVD or Blu-ray movies with hundreds of titles, menus, and chapters.

– Add creative flair to your DVD or Blu-ray movies with hundreds of titles, menus, and chapters. Painter ® Essentials ™ 6 – Sketch, draw, or paint with amazingly realistic Natural-Media® brushes.

– Sketch, draw, or paint with amazingly realistic Natural-Media® brushes. AfterShot™ 3 – Efficiently correct and enhance your photos and apply adjustments to one or thousands of photos at once.

Availability

Roxio Toast 18 Titanium and Roxio Toast 18 Pro are available now in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, and Spanish as electronic downloads directly from www.roxio.com . Roxio Toast 18 Titanium is available at the suggested retail price (SRP) of $99.99 (USD & CAD)/ £89.99/ EUR 89.99. Roxio Toast 18 Pro is available at the SRP of $149.99 (USD & CAD)/ £139.99/ EUR 139.99. GBP and Euro prices include VAT. Information on volume licensing for commercial and educational organizations is available at www.roxio.com/licensing or by contacting VLP@roxio.com. Roxio Toast 18 Titanium will also be available at selected retail partners starting in August 2019.

About Roxio

Brought to you by Corel, the Roxio brand of products provides consumers and businesses with powerful tools to make the most of their digital media. Whether you're working with photos, video, or amazing gameplay, Roxio tools give you the power to preserve, make, store, and share your digital creations. Corel's Roxio product line offers popular software and hardware including Roxio Creator®, Toast, and Game Capture™ HD PRO. For more information, please visit www.roxio.com .

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

©2019 Corel Corporation. Roxio, the Roxio logo, Toast, Corel, AfterShot, Akrilic, CorelDRAW, Essentials, Game Capture, MindManager, MultiCam Capture, MyDVD, Natural-Media, Painter, Roxio Creator, Secure Burn and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries. ClearSlide is a registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc. in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other names and any registered and unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

