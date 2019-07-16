Zicix Corporation (ZICX: OTCMKTS US): A Technology Driven Company -- Revolutionizing & Digitizing the $47 Billion Coupon Industry With a New Smartphone App Based Platform -- Planned Rollout 4th Qtr 2019

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, Texas, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Zicix Corporation is updating shareholders that its completed coupon redemption application for smartphones is being released by the 4th quarter 2019. Consumers will have the ability to electronically redeem coupons free of charge in real time with the Zicix Application. Additionally, consumers can opt to use the Zicix card in lieu of the application by signing up on the website.

“Our acquisition of Marketing Digest was the first step for Zicix to enter the coupon industry,” said William Petty, CEO of Zicix Corporation. “Marketing Digest brings to Zicix the ability to redeem manufacturers coupons through AG Nielsen. By digitizing the coupon industry with a smartphone based application Zicix is positioned to quickly become the leader in this industry.” Current industry size $47 billion is projected to be $91 billion by 2022 according to Jupiter Research.

Zicix smart-card is driven by a smart chip which allows the user to deposit monies to an account and utilize the card in a pre-pay manner. Zicix is in talks with various governments to use its smart card as a payment method for their social welfare systems.

In addition to the Zicix smartphone application and pre-pay cards, kiosks operated by Zicix will be placed in 100 pharmacies in the United States with an additional 900 kiosks planned in the near future. The funding for the kiosks has been secured with non-dilutive financing.

Stay tuned for updates on the launch of our smartphone coupon app. The company will keep shareholders updated in the immediate future on our progress.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.ZicixGroup.com or call 210-260-3125.



