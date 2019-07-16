Televerde Joins United Nations Global Compact

Membership Supports Mission to Transform Lives of 10,000 Disempowered People

PHOENIX, July 16, 2019 -- Televerde, a global integrated sales and marketing technology organization, today announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact ¾a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. Launched in 2000, the United Nations Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries.



“I’m proud to work for a purpose-driven company that puts diversity, inclusion and sustainability practices into action,” said Michelle Cirocco , Chief Social Responsibility Officer for Televerde. “We continuously search out ways to align ourselves with organizations that want to have a meaningful impact on society. The U.N. Global Compact has the unique ability to make a difference in so many areas that need attention including human rights, labor and the environment.”

Members of the United Nations Global Compact have visions that align with the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations General Assembly. Believed to be essential to achieving transformational change, the goals are universal calls to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure all people enjoy peace and prosperity. Added Cirocco, “We believe in unleashing human potential and pledge to keep the Sustainable Development Goals at the forefront of everything we do. We’re proud to stand up in support of ending poverty and hunger, championing good health and well-being, and making sure individuals have access to quality education and decent work.”

Televerde is a part of the Global Impact Sourcing Coalition , a global network of businesses dedicated to creating a market for inclusive employment by raising awareness of Impact Sourcing and demonstrating how inclusive hiring practices lead to greater business growth and social impact. “Every step we take gets us closer to our mission of transforming the lives of 10,000 disempowered people over the next decade,” said Cirocco.

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales. The company combines end-to-end sales and marketing solutions to drive engagement, pipeline and revenue for the world’s leading B2B companies including SAP, Microsoft, Pulse Secure and Adobe-Marketo. Since the company began in 1994, Televerde has generated $8B in revenue for its clients.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second chances and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Four of Televerde’s nine call centers are staffed by female inmates representing 70 percent of the company’s 600+ global workforce. As a participant of the United National Global Compact, Televerde is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance societal goals. For more information visit http://www.televerde.com or call 888-925-7526.

