Maru/Matchbox Appoints Industry Veteran, Rich Durante as Managing Director, Pharmaceuticals and Medicines

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Matchbox (‘Matchbox’), global insight partner, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rich Durante as Managing Director of Pharmaceuticals and Medicines. Rich will be based in Boston.



Rich joins Matchbox from Kantar, where he was Managing Partner for the Brand Strategy Group (formerly MaPS). For 20+ years, Rich has conducted market research for pharmaceutical and other types of life sciences companies and, prior to that, public health research in academic settings. His research has spanned many therapeutic areas including oncology, vaccines / infectious disease, respiratory, cardiovascular, endocrinology, neurology, mental health, urology, nephrology, and rheumatology and includes patient journey studies, consumer and healthcare professional (HCP) segmentation, product/service optimization and forecasting, and HCP brand strategy research.

Additionally, Rich provides distinct thought-leadership, having published papers on novel qualitative and quantitative methodologies, unique applications of existing methodologies in the healthcare space, and general commentaries on medical practice in areas ranging from oncology to immunology.

As Managing Director of the Pharmaceuticals and Medicines sector, Rich will be responsible for one of Matchbox’s fast-growing verticals.

Ged Parton, CEO of Maru Group, said: “Rich brings with him a wealth of experience in a range of industries, but his deep sector expertise in life sciences & healthcare are what will lead our clients to make informed, impactful business decisions that move people into action. He is a real asset to the company and I am delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Rich’s arrival is the latest in a number of recent senior hires for Maru Group . “Clients across sectors are looking for insights to drive business decisions and deliver growth,” added Parton. “We are committed to investing in the right talent and proprietary technology to help our clients achieve these results. I look forward to the continued growth of our team over the coming months.”

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox began disrupting the market research industry in 2000. We’re a different breed of global insight partner, built on proprietary technology that enables our experts to connect with the people that matter most to our clients. Our people bring deep sector-focused knowledge to client projects, so they can build and maintain a competitive advantage. We have agile tech platforms to connect with customers, provide on-demand insight and combine quality research and analytics data sources.

Contact: media@marumatchbox.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.