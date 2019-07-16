Konica Minolta Wins Big Across Education Markets

Two BLI PaceSetter Awards Acknowledge Leading Education Technology Services

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce that Keypoint Intelligence has recognized its revolutionary education technologies and IT services with two prestigious BLI PaceSetter Awards in education for both the K-12 and Higher Education markets. This is the first time one company has won both education categories the same year.

Based on extensive research analysis and in-depth interviews by Keypoint Intelligence, the PaceSetter honors are given to the leading document imaging OEMs. The awards specifically focus on the following key areas: hardware and software portfolios, service and support offerings, professional services capabilities, security offerings in the space and demonstrated market leadership.



“We are thrilled to be honored by Keypoint Intelligence in both the K-12 and Higher Education markets,” said Nick Pegley, Senior Vice President, Solutions and Services, and Deputy General Manager, Digital Workplace Business Unit at Konica Minolta. “Our team aspires to create innovative and cost-effective solutions and services so teachers can deliver engaging experiences to their students. This recognition confirms we are providing the right tools to keep up productivity and most importantly, stimulate learning.”



“Times have never been more challenging for educators in the K-12 segment,” said Jamie Bsales, Director of Solutions Analysis for Keypoint Intelligence. “In addition to the perennial pressures of budgetary constraints and evolving curriculums, teachers and administrators are tasked with incorporating more technology into the classroom while also delivering provably improved outcomes. Our award winners have demonstrated the ability to support and advance these initiatives for their K-12 customers.”

In regard to the higher education market, Bsales stated, “These institutions need to prepare students for the wider world beyond, which means immersing them in experiences and technologies at every opportunity. Every vendor needs to be a partner that supports these initiatives, and our PaceSetter winners have proven they can be exactly that.”

In addition to document imaging hardware and software, Konica Minolta stood out for its education-specific IT solutions offered via All Covered for both K-12 and Higher Education Markets. Workplace Hub for Education, Double2 Robot, SchoolWatch and CampusWatch via Mobotix cameras are just a few of the innovative solutions that stood out among the competition.



