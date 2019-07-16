Digital Therapeutics Market To Reach USD 0.89 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Digital Therapeutics Market Size – USD 0.17 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.6%, Industry Trends – investments for research and development to explore newer sectors for application and launch of products with improved quality.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising awareness, research and development, technological advancements and launch of novel products with enhanced efficiency are the key factors contributing to the high CAGR in the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Digital Therapeutic market was valued at USD 0.17 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 0.89 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 21.6 %. The study covers the genre of Healthcare IT with special focus on the Digital Therapeutic market. Digital Therapeutics are a subset of digital health. They are designed to deliver evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients that are driven by high quality software programs to prevent, manage, or treat a medical disorder or disease. In other words, digital therapeutics utilize a digital and often, online health technologies to treat medical or psychological condition.

The purpose of digital therapeutics is to mirror effective existing treatments, amplify care by using technology to scale to a large patient population, improve their behaviour or functioning and to reduce the costs incurred. These therapeutics tend to target conditions that are poorly addressed by healthcare systems today. These essentially include chronic and neurological diseases. The digital therapeutic deal with categories of behaviour management, chronic condition management and medication adherence. This field is slowly joining the medical and healthcare mainstream. The continuous research and development and the rising awareness about its applications are the key driving factors of this market. Digital Therapeutics deliver clinical outcomes and are focused on specific therapeutic indications. For instance, treating ADHD using a video game to improve the attention span and inhibitory control among children. Such methods have caught the attention of many to prevent or cure diseases using digital gadgets. This feature is one of the key driving factors of the market.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1535

Further key findings from the report suggest

Treatments for various diseases such as type II diabetes, congestive heart failure, Alzheimer’s, asthma, ADHD, dementia, hypertension, anxiety, depression, etc. are being developed through continuous research and development.

The digital therapeutics market has made significant progress over the past decade, harnessing technology to supplement or potentially replace the traditional treatment by helping patients manage their condition, including informing when and how much medication to take. Some companies offer alternative treatments to drugs.

Currently, several companies incorporate evidence based cognitive behavior therapies (CBT) into their products. CBT is a widely used form of psychotherapy that seeks to identify, challenge and modify dysfunctional behaviors and thoughts and as a result improve patient’s functioning and influence behavioral changes. Such advancements propel the market.

As digital therapeutics have transitioned from concept to reality, investors have poured an amount of $12.5 billion into digital health ventures. Similarly, in January 2019, Pear Therapeutics launched the ReSet for the treatment of substance abuse.

In 2020, new entrants and biopharmaceutical and medical device companies are expected to bring to the market new variety of digital therapies and connected health services that can help patients make behavioral changes, give providers real-time therapeutic insights, and the insurers and employer’s new tools to more effectively manage their beneficiaries’ health.

Diabetes dominates the market and continues to rise at a CAGR of 22%. This is due to the changes in lifestyle and eating habits of the people.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share owing to its technological advancements and the government policies urging its people to adopt digital therapeutics.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR amounting to 22.5% due to its high population numbers. This indicates a large share of target population for the manufacturers. In addition to this, a large number of governments of the emerging economies are promoting the use of Digital Therapeutics and providing financial assistance.

Europe too has been seen to grow at a CAGR of 21.3% and holds the second largest market share. This is due to the widespread awareness of the people about the advantages and benefits of digital therapeutics.

The key players of the market include, Dthera Sciences, Omada Health, Propeller Health, Pear Therapeutics, Proteus Digital Health and Canary Health Inc.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/digital-therapeutics-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Digital Therapeutic market on the basis of type, disease type, application, end use and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Software and mobile application

Hardware

Disease Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Obesity

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Disease

Central Nervous System

Respiratory Diseases

Others

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Prevention

Care

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Patients

Payors

Providers

Employer

Others

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1535

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse more reports of Pharmaceutical category at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report/category/healthcare-it

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.