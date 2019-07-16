Carahsoft Ranked on Washington Technology Top 100 for 10th Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has ranked on the 2019 Washington Technology Top 100 list for the 10th year in a row. The 2019 rankings are based on analysis of procurement data in the areas of IT, professional services, telecommunications and other high-tech services areas.



Carahsoft ranked #37 on the 2019 Top 100 list, earning the #10 rank among privately held companies and advancing over 60 positions from its debut at #99 in 2010.

“We have always strived to bring value across the public sector ecosystem, from our government customers to our technology vendors, reseller partners and systems integrators,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft’s President. “Carahsoft’s ranking on the Top 100 over the past decade is a representation of our larger commitment to empowering government missions with cutting-edge technology and streamlined procurement processes. We look forward to seeing what the future holds and finding new ways to innovate across the industry.”

The total prime contracts captured on the 2019 Top 100 stands at $115.4 billion, an increase of $10.1 billion compared to 2018’s $105.3 billion in total prime contracts. This total marks the third year of consistent growth across the industry after five years of market contraction.

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector market with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and additional channel partners. In 2018, the company booked over $5 billion in sales and expanded its team to 1,000 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com



