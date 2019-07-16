$4.3 Bn Corn Oil Market - The Market is Projected to Reach $7.2 Billion

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corn Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Corn Oil Market reached a value of US$ 4.3 Billion in 2018



Corn oil is a form of vegetable oil which is extracted from corn germ. It is available in both edible and non-edible forms. Corn oil is mainly composed of polyunsaturated fatty acids and has low content of saturated fats. Hence, it is considered to be a healthy alternative of other edible oil counterparts available in the market.



The growing incidences of lifestyle diseases coupled with rising health awareness among consumers has significantly contributed in driving the demand for corn oil globally. Moreover, the use of corn oil in the production of biofuel and various other industrial products such as soaps, paints, textiles, pharmaceuticals, poultry, pesticides etc. have further augmented the growth of the market.



Rising health awareness among consumers has resulted into increasing preference for corn oil due to its health benefits. Moreover, increasing disposable incomes have also enabled consumers to prioritize health over product price.



Moreover, as a result of rising environmental concerns, diminishing oil and natural gas resources, and the governments focusing on using cleaner fuels to reduce carbon footprint, the usage of renewable energy sources such as biofuel has been continuously increasing. Though soybean oil is currently being used as the major feedstock in biofuel production, the usage of corn oil in the same has also witnessed substantial growth in recent years. This trend is expected to further aid the growth of the corn oil market globally.



Additionally, apart from food and biodiesel applications, corn oil also has a wide array of other industrial applications such as soaps, paints, pesticides, textiles etc. With increasing global population and economic growth across both developed and emerging markets, these end-use industries are also expected to witness substantial growth, creating a positive impact on the demand of corn oil.



Looking forward, the market to reach a value of US$ 7.2 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 9% during 2019-2024



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Corn Oil Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.3 Manufacturing

5.9.4 Marketing

5.9.5 Distribution

5.9.6 End-Use

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Key Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

5.11.3 Margin Analysis

5.12 Key Success and Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Region



7 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Edible

7.2 Non-Edible



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Food

8.2 Biofuel

8.3 Industrial

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.3 Departmental Stores

9.4 Others



10 Imports and Exports

10.1 Imports by Major Countries

10.2 Exports by Major Countries



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players



12 Corn Oil Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Machinery

13.4 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

13.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

13.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

15.4 Income Projections

15.5 Expenditure Projections

15.6 Taxation and Depreciation

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis



16 Profiles of Key Players



