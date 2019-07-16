There were 682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 158,416 in the last 365 days.

Tyvaso (treprostinil) Drug Overview 2016-2025: A Follow-on Product to Remodulin

United Therapeutics developed Tyvaso (treprostinil) as a follow-on product to Remodulin. As an inhaled formulation of treprostinil, Tyvaso is better tolerated than continuously and subcutaneously administered Remodulin.

Analyst Outlook

United Therapeutics has created a large market niche for its inhaled treprostinil formulation, Tyvaso, despite the drug being relegated to later lines of therapy and being unavailable outside the US. However, this niche is now under threat from newer, more convenient oral prostacyclins such as Uptravi (selexipag; Johnson & Johnson/Nippon Shinyaku), which further possesses a much stronger clinical dataset, as well as United Therapeutics' own oral Orenitram (treprostinil).

While these products have carved out a portion of Tyvaso's market share, United Therapeutics may yet recoup losses through a first-to-market label expansion in pulmonary hypertension associated with lung disease (PH-LD). This will revive Tyvaso's sales growth and dampen potential competition from LIQ861 (treprostinil; Liquidia Technologies) - a dry powder for inhalation currently in Phase III.

Key Topics Covered:

OVERVIEW
Drug Overview
Product Profiles
Tyvaso: Pulmonary hypertension

LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 1: Tyvaso for pulmonary hypertension - SWOT analysis
Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Tyvaso for pulmonary hypertension
Figure 3: Tyvaso sales for pulmonary hypertension in the US, 2016-25

LIST OF TABLES
Table 1: Tyvaso drug profile
Table 2: Tyvaso pivotal trial data in pulmonary hypertension
Table 3: Tyvaso ongoing late-phase trials in pulmonary hypertension
Table 4: Tyvaso sales for pulmonary hypertension in the US ($m), 2016-25

