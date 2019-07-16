Tyvaso (treprostinil) Drug Overview 2016-2025: A Follow-on Product to Remodulin

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tyvaso" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United Therapeutics developed Tyvaso (treprostinil) as a follow-on product to Remodulin. As an inhaled formulation of treprostinil, Tyvaso is better tolerated than continuously and subcutaneously administered Remodulin.



Analyst Outlook



United Therapeutics has created a large market niche for its inhaled treprostinil formulation, Tyvaso, despite the drug being relegated to later lines of therapy and being unavailable outside the US. However, this niche is now under threat from newer, more convenient oral prostacyclins such as Uptravi (selexipag; Johnson & Johnson/Nippon Shinyaku), which further possesses a much stronger clinical dataset, as well as United Therapeutics' own oral Orenitram (treprostinil).



While these products have carved out a portion of Tyvaso's market share, United Therapeutics may yet recoup losses through a first-to-market label expansion in pulmonary hypertension associated with lung disease (PH-LD). This will revive Tyvaso's sales growth and dampen potential competition from LIQ861 (treprostinil; Liquidia Technologies) - a dry powder for inhalation currently in Phase III.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW

Drug Overview

Product Profiles

Tyvaso: Pulmonary hypertension



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: Tyvaso for pulmonary hypertension - SWOT analysis

Figure 2: The authors drug assessment summary of Tyvaso for pulmonary hypertension

Figure 3: Tyvaso sales for pulmonary hypertension in the US, 2016-25



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Tyvaso drug profile

Table 2: Tyvaso pivotal trial data in pulmonary hypertension

Table 3: Tyvaso ongoing late-phase trials in pulmonary hypertension

Table 4: Tyvaso sales for pulmonary hypertension in the US ($m), 2016-25



