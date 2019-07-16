Masterbatch Market To Reach USD 17.35 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Masterbatch Market Size: USD 11 Billion in 2018, Market Growth: CAGR of 5.2%, Masterbatch Industry Trends: Increase in scope of application and research and development

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An increase in demand due to the replacement of metal by plastic in majority of the industries along with an increase in the use of plastic for automotive industry to reduce vehicle weight and thereby improve fuel efficiency are some of the key factors driving the market towards the different types of plastic.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Masterbatch market was valued at USD 11 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17.35 billion by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%. Masterbatch is an additive for plastic used for either coloring plastics or imparting other properties to the plastic. It is a concentrated mixture of pigments or additives encapsulated during the heating process into a carrier resin which is then cooled and cut into granular shaped beads.

It allows the processor to color raw polymer economically during the manufacturing process of the plastic. Various types of carrier polymers such as PA (Polyamide), PE (Polyethylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), PP (Polypropylene) and PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride). These help in improving acceptance and dispersion of wide range of plastic additives and functional fillers. Master batches come in various types namely white, black, color and additive. It allows the processor to color raw polymer economically during the manufacturing process of the plastic. The production of Masterbatch takes place, mainly, in six steps: weighing, mixing, twin screw extruding, cutting and cooling, sieving and bagging.

Masterbatches are already premixed compositions and thus, their use alleviates the issues with the additive or colorant clumping or insufficient dispersion. Masterbatches have had an increase in demand due to the replacement of metal by plastic in majority of the industries. This, has been the key driving factor for the market. However, in comparison to pure pigments, masterbatches require more storage space and their lead time is also longer. Another restraining factor of this market is the existence of stringent environmental regulations due to the non-biodegradability of plastic.

Further key findings from the report suggest

It is used to impart color and strengthen the properties of plastic. Masterbatch helps plastics improve a lot of physical properties such as toughness, flexural stiffness, adhesion, printability etc.

Several consumer goods manufacturers today are opting for attractive packaging to their products in order to attract customers. This has played in favor of the Masterbatch markets.

Masterbatches are available in solid forms as well as liquid forms.

In comparison to pure pigments, masterbatches require more storage space and have a longer lead time. This acts as one of the challenging factors.

Most companies, also, offer filler masterbatches which are further divided into several types as per their functionalities. For instance, UV masterbatches are filled with UV stabilizers and are used in products that are to be exposed in open sunlight. Such products include irrigation pipes, garden furniture, agriculture greenhouse films etc. Antioxidants masterbatch is used to protect polymers from degradation at high temperatures. Optical brightener Masterbatch is used to impart a final white brightness without any blue tone, as opposed to that of white type of masterbatch.

Stringent environmental regulations and non-biodegradability of plastic act as the restraining factors of the market.

Major Competitors include companies like Clariant AG, A. Schulman, Ampacet, Masterbatching Technologies LLP, Coperion, Global Colors Ltd., Penn Colors and Plastiblends India Ltd.

There is a variety as large as over 200 shades that are available in color masterbatches. They are specially used in consumer goods such as blow molding of bottles, injection molding household items and insulation of cables.

Clariant AG is dominates the market. It is the pioneer in manufacturing colour and additive types of masterbatches.

Masterbatches are already premixed compositions and thus, their use alleviates the issues with the additive or colorant clumping or insufficient dispersion.

Also an increase in the use of plastic for automotive industry to reduce vehicle weight and thereby improve fuel efficiency is another factor driving the market towards the different types of plastic.

The color segment is expected to lead the market, in terms of value. This is can be said due to the increasing use of colour masterbatch in various applications such as packaging, building & construction, automotive, consumer goods, agriculture, and textile among, others.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest Masterbatching market. Countries such as India, China and Taiwan are said to witness a growth in the market due to an increase in the focus on packaging.

In case of application, the packaging market holds the highest share of the market accounting for 67% market share due to the increased demand for packaging among consumer goods.

Europe is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional segment at a CAGR of 7.1%

White and Filler types of masterbatches are seen to be the fastest growing with CAGRs of 7.1% and 6.2% respectively.

Colour type of Masterbatch dominates the market occupying a market share of 50.8% followed by the Black type of masterbatch with a market share of 25.4%

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Masterbatch market on the basis of:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Black

White

Colour

Additive

Filler UV Optical Brightener Anti-oxidants



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Packaging

Building and Construction

Automotive

Consumer good

Carrier Polymer (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

PA

PE

PP

PET

PVC

By Regions (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America: USA Canada

Asia Pacific: India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle east and Africa

Latin America: Brazil

Europe: UK France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe



