Stonehenge Capital celebrates 20 years of investing with purpose in 2019 Annual Impact Report

“At Stonehenge, we believe that impact investing means doing more for the small businesses and undeserved communities often overlooked by other investment firms,” Stonehenge Capital President Tom Adamek said. “We invest with the purpose of transforming our nation’s communities. As we celebrate 20 years in 2019, we look forward to serving the investment and development communities for another 20 years to come.”

Founded in Louisiana in 1999, Stonehenge Capital now manages more than $3 billion in investments across its three business lines: community development, tax credit services and growth capital. The company has financed more than 330 companies in hundreds of locations across the United States, investing in projects that have enabled businesses to create and retain more than 43,000 jobs.

In the past year alone, Stonehenge has supported projects such as:

Flex-N-Gate, in Detroit, Michigan, a minority-owned American automotive company that was able to expand, creating 800 full-time jobs and revitalizing an economically distressed neighborhood

Tech R2, in rural Pataskala, Ohio, a woman-owned technology company that hired additional employees to meet rising demand for its digital security services

Omaha Early Learning Center, in Omaha, Nebraska, a new early childhood development facility located in Omaha’s historical center of African-American culture

Verogy, in Hartford, Connecticut, a clean energy company that develops renewable solar projects

The Grand Baldwin building, in Cincinnati, Ohio, which in 1921 was home to the Baldwin Piano Company and has now been transformed into 190 apartments

Romark Pharmaceuticals, based in Tampa, Florida, is building a new facility in Manatí, Puerto Rico, where the community continues to recover from Hurricane Maria

Novus Advanced Manufacturing, in rural St. Joseph, Tennessee, which expanded its manufacturing business to create 200 new jobs

Apalache Mill, in Greer, South Carolina, a historic textile mill renovated and brought back to life as urban loft apartments

The Standard, in Cleveland, Ohio, a former rail labor union building that underwent renovations to provide housing

These projects are highlighted in Stonehenge Capital’s 2019 Annual Impact Report . The report provides a snapshot of investing, quotes from partners and stakeholders, a company timeline and high-level statistics.

In honor of the 20th anniversary, Stonehenge Capital Founders David Meuse and Ron Brooks wrote an opening letter and reflected on the success of the company: “Among the many hallmarks of Stonehenge’s success is the strong belief that team­work creates space for everyone. It creates palpable energy as people with comple­mentary strengths combine to accomplish a mutually agreed upon objective. Perhaps the biggest benefit to a business that passionately invests in the concept of teamwork is that there are no unimportant jobs, no unimportant people. We have always believed that multiple, mostly autonomous boutiques within a company tend to expand capabilities, create enthusiasm and foster a keen sense of esprit de corps.”

To read the full report, please visit http://stonehengecapital.com .

About Stonehenge Capital

As a national leader in specialty finance, Stonehenge Capital has invested in a variety of small businesses, real estate developments, historic rehabilitation projects, renewable energy installations and film and entertainment productions in more than 30 states across the country, generating various state incentives across the United States without having a single incentive recaptured, disallowed, or forfeited. Our investments support a variety of financing needs in small towns, rural communities and major urban centers across the country. Stonehenge employs over 50 professionals, who foster collaboration by sharing their expertise and relationships across business lines, industries and states.

With main offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Columbus, Ohio, and six additional offices across the country, Stonehenge Capital is equipped with the people and resources necessary to do more with financial capital on a national scale. By doing business differently and offering the kind of fresh thinking that leads to innovation, Stonehenge sets the example for how a successful capital investment firm should operate.

