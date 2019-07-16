Star2Star Wins 2019 Cloud Computing Product of The Year Award

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the world’s only Full Spectrum Communications Solution, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, recognized Star2Star as a 2019 Cloud Computing Product of the Year Awards recipient, presented by Cloud Computing magazine.



The Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award honors vendors with the most innovative, useful, and beneficial cloud products and services that have been available to deploy within the past year. This is the second consecutive year Star2Star has been recognized with this award.

Star2Star’s Full Spectrum Communications Solution offers several deployment options and features that allow companies to improve their communications structure. With Desktop as a Service, 4G LTE Failover, and SD-WAN, the solutions offered give the customer the options they need to accommodate the way they do business. All the features that are available within the Full Spectrum Communications Solution are designed to meet every business need, increasing productivity and efficiency.

“Congratulations to the winners of the 2019 Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “These innovative products and services are leaders within the cloud computing space and deserve this recognition. As the Cloud market evolves and enables more and more powerful computing options, we look forward to seeing their future successes.”

“It is an honor to receive this award for the second year in a row,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “With every award our Full Spectrum Communications Solution receives, it speaks volumes to the dedication we have put into providing a solution for all types of businesses. Telecommunications and cloud technology overall are continuing to advance and we are constantly thinking of what our customers may want and need in a product.”

About Star2Star Communications

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from pure to on-premises cloud, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider, Star2Star possesses a global influence and customer base.

Star2Star’s award-winning, patented Constellation Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star’s StarCloud+ architecture offer the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last four years.

