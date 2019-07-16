India Two Wheeler Tire Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Two Wheeler Tire Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Vehicle Types, By Tire Types, By End User Market, By Rim Size, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India two wheeler tire market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during 2019-2025.



Robust demand for two wheelers is augmenting the growth of two wheelers tire market in India. Rising population, urbanization, as well as rising disposable income, are further acting as a catalyst for two wheeler sale in the country.



In addition, traffic congestion and limited parking space in metro cities are further propelling the demand for two wheelers which is complementing the growth of two wheeler tire market. Furthermore, automobile sales have witnessed a healthy growth in 2018 and this trend is likely to continue in future which would further drive the growth of two wheeler tire market in India.

Scooter tire market is growing at a rapid pace over the last few years owing to rising adoption by commuters due to ease in driving and load carrying capability. Also, the increasing number of working female population is resulting in a rise in demand for user-friendly conveyance solution. Further, raising awareness for high-end bike among youth is creating traction for growth of premium tire market in the country.



Moreover, in terms of tire types, bias tire captured the majority of the market share owing to low ownership cost as compared to radial tires. However, with increasing adoption of premium bikes among consumers, especially youths, premium two wheeler tire segment is likely to record higher growth over the coming years.



The report thoroughly covers two wheeler tire market by vehicle type, tire type, and premium tire type. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going market trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. India Two Wheeler Tire Market Overview

3.1 India Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

3.2 India Two Wheeler Tire Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.3 India Two Wheeler Tire Market Value Chain and Ecosystem

3.4 India Two Wheeler Tire Market Porter's Five Force Model

3.5 India Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenue Share, By Vehicle Type, 2019 & 2025F

3.6 India Two Wheeler Tire Market Volume Share, By Vehicle Type, 2019 & 2025F

3.7 India Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenue Share, By Tire Type, 2019 & 2025F

3.8 India Two Wheeler Tire Market Volume Share, By Tire Type, 2019 & 2025F

3.9 India Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenue Share, By End User Market, 2019 & 2025F

3.10 India Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2019 & 2025F



4. India Two Wheeler Tire Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. India Two Wheeler Tire Market Trends



6. India Two Wheeler Tire Market Overview, By Tire Type

6.1 India Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Radial Tire, 2015-2025F, 2015-2025F

6.2 India Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Bias Tire, 2015-2025F, 2015-2025F



7. India Two Wheeler Tire Market Overview, By End User Market

7.1 India Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By OEM, 2015-2025F

7.2 India Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Replacement, 2015-2025F



8. India Motorcycle Tire Market Overview

8.1 India Motorcycle Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Motorcycle (Up to 250cc), 2015-2025F

8.2 India Motorcycle Tire Market Revenues and Volume, By Motorcycle (Above 250cc), 2015-2025F

8.3 India Motorcycle Tire Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Tire Type, 2015-2025F

8.3.1 India Motorcycle Radial Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

8.3.2 India Motorcycle Bias Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

8.4 India Motorcycle Tire Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Rim Size, 2015-2025F

8.4.1 India 16 Inch Motorcycle Tire Market Revenue and Volume Share, 2015-2025F

8.4.2 India 17 Inch Motorcycle Tire Market Revenue and Volume Share, 2015-2025F

8.4.3 India 18 Inch Motorcycle Tire Market Revenue and Volume Share, 2015-2025F

8.4.4 India 19 Inch Motorcycle Tire Market Revenue and Volume Share, 2015-2025F



9. India Scooter Tire Market Overview

9.1 India Scooter Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

9.2 India Scooter Tire Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Tire Type, 2015-2025F

9.2.1 India Scooter Radial Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

9.2.2 India Scooter Bias Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F

9.3 India Scooter Tire Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Rim Size, 2015-2025F

9.3.1 India 10 Inch Scooter Tire Market Revenue and Volume Share, 2015-2025F

9.3.2 India 12 Inch Scooter Tire Market Revenue and Volume Share, 2015-2025F



10. India Moped Tire Market Overview

10.1 India Moped Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F



11. Two Wheeler Premium Tire Market Overview

11.1 India Two Wheeler Premium Tire Market Revenues and Volume, 2015-2025F



12. India Two Wheeler Tire Price Trend

12.1 India Motorcycle Tire Market Price Trend, By Rim Size, 2015-2025F

12.2 India Scooter Tire Market Price Trend Analysis, By Rim Size, 2015-2025F

12.3 India Motorcycle (Above 250cc) Premium Tire Market Price Trend Analysis, 2015-2025F



13. India Two Wheeler Tire Market Overview, By Regions



14. India Two Wheeler Tire Market Key Performance Indicators



15. India Two Wheeler Tire Market Opportunity Assessment

15.1 India Two Wheeler Tire Market Opportunity Assessment, By Tire Type

15.2 India Two Wheeler Tire Market Opportunity Assessment, By Vehicle Type

15.3 India Two Wheeler Tire Market Opportunity Assessment, By OEM Vs Replacement



16. India Two Wheeler Tire Market Competitive Landscape

16.1 India Two Wheeler Tire Market Revenues Share, By Company, FY2019

16.2 India Two Wheeler Tire Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters



17. Company Profiles

17.1 CEAT Limited

17.2 MRF Limited

17.3 TVS Srichakra Ltd.

17.4 Birla Tyres Ltd.

17.5 Apollo Tyres Ltd.

17.6 JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

17.7 Metro Tyres Ltd.

17.8 General Company Establishment MICHELIN

17.9 Bridgestone India Private Ltd.

17.10 Pirelli Tyre (Suisse) SA



