Zywave Introduces Comprehensive Learning Management System

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zywave , a leading insurance tech provider, today announced the launch of its comprehensive, new learning management system, Zywave Learning ™. The mobile-friendly platform enables brokers to offer their clients access to more than 200 courses, including 150 workplace safety and industry-specific options.



In addition to courses exclusive to the construction, transportation, restaurant and chemical industries, Zywave Learning also provides state-specific sexual harassment prevention courses for California, Connecticut, Delaware and New York employers at no additional charge. Many courses within the platform are available for both employees and managers in English and Spanish.

“Zywave Learning is an affordable way brokers can add value, improve client retention and differentiate themselves from the competition, while helping clients mitigate potential costs attributed to lawsuits, penalties and workers’ compensation claims,” said Eric Rentsch, vice president of product management for Zywave. “And because all courses are mobile-optimized, training is easier and more convenient than ever.”

The new learning platform provides a variety of customization options for both brokers and their clients. Through an intuitive administrative portal, brokers can easily turn on access and select courses for each client by course category or title. Employers can create groups—including employee, manager and new hire groups—to which they can assign multiple courses. Through their dashboard, employers can track their employees’ progress to ensure they remain in compliance.

Zywave Learning is one of several innovative products in Zywave’s Client Cloud, a suite of customized tools and resources brokers can offer their clients to solve their business’s unique pain points. For more information on Zywave Learning, visit www.zywave.com/client-cloud/zywave-learning .

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry with the most expansive portfolio of sales management and client delivery solutions available. Through its deep expertise and unparalleled content offering, Zywave provides partners with solutions that deliver business efficiency, effectiveness and insights. More than 5,300 brokerages worldwide—including 97 of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve organic growth, and promote greater health, wellness and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com .

Contact: April Larsen

April.Larsen@zywave.com

414-918-0547



