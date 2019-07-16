Check Point’s 2019 Cloud Security Report Identifies Range of Enterprise Security Challenges in Public Clouds

Unauthorized access, insecure interfaces, misconfigurations and account hijacking named as the biggest vulnerabilities in the public cloud

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally and Cybersecurity Insiders, the comprehensive source for everything related to cybersecurity, have released the results of a global Cloud Security Report highlighting the challenges faced by enterprise security operations teams in protecting their public cloud data, systems, and services.



While public cloud providers expand their security services to protect their platforms, it is ultimately the customers’ responsibility to secure their data and applications on those platforms. While a majority of organizations said their public cloud instances had not been hacked (54%), 25% did not know whether they had experienced a cloud breach, while 15% confirmed a cloud security incident.

Key findings of the 2019 Cloud Security Report include:

The top four public cloud vulnerabilities: the leading vulnerabilities cited by respondents were unauthorized cloud access (42%), insecure interfaces (42%), misconfiguration of the cloud platform (40%), and account hijacking (39%).



the leading vulnerabilities cited by respondents were unauthorized cloud access (42%), insecure interfaces (42%), misconfiguration of the cloud platform (40%), and account hijacking (39%). The leading operational cloud security headaches: security teams struggle with a lack of visibility into cloud infrastructure security and compliance (67% in total). Setting consistent security policies across cloud and on premise environments and a lack of qualified security staff tie for third place (31% each).



security teams struggle with a lack of visibility into cloud infrastructure security and compliance (67% in total). Setting consistent security policies across cloud and on premise environments and a lack of qualified security staff tie for third place (31% each). Legacy security tools are not designed for public clouds: 66% of respondents said their traditional security solutions either don’t work at all, or only provide limited functionality in cloud environments.



66% of respondents said their traditional security solutions either don’t work at all, or only provide limited functionality in cloud environments. Security challenges inhibit cloud adoption: the biggest barriers to wider public cloud adoption cited by respondents are data security (29%), risk of compromise (28%), compliance challenges (26%) and a lack of experience and qualified security staff (26%).

“The Report’s findings clearly show that enterprise security teams need to urgently reassess their security strategies and address the shortcomings of their legacy security tools to protect their evolving public cloud environments and avoid breaches. With 15% of respondents reporting they’ve had a cloud security incident, criminals are seeking to exploit organizations’ cloud vulnerabilities,” said Zohar Alon, Head of Cloud Product Line, Check Point Software Technologies. “Enterprises need to get holistic visibility across all of their public cloud environments, supported by cloud-native policy automation, compliance enforcement, privileged identity protection and event analysis, to make their cloud deployments more secure and manageable.”

The 2019 Cloud Security Report is based on the results of a comprehensive online survey of 674 cybersecurity and IT professionals, conducted in Spring 2019 to gain deep insight into the latest trends, key challenges and solutions for cloud security across a balanced cross-section of organizations of varying sizes across multiple industry sectors. The survey was done by Cybersecurity Insiders, the 400,000-member information security community.

To download a copy of the full report, visit: https://pages.checkpoint.com/cloud-security-report-2019.html

Follow Check Point via:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point’s solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and advanced targeted threats. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture, “Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention”, this combined product architecture defends an enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile devices. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

MEDIA CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT: Emilie Beneitez Lefebvre Kip E. Meintzer Check Point Software Technologies Check Point Software Technologies +44 7885 381302 +1 650.628.2040 press@checkpoint.com ir@us.checkpoint.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.