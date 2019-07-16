Blue Ridge Planning for NetSuite Achieves ‘Built for NetSuite’ Status

New SuiteApp Helps Customers Align Inventory with Anticipated Demand

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge, a provider of comprehensive, cloud-native supply chain planning solutions, announced today that Blue Ridge Planning for NetSuite has achieved the ‘Built for NetSuite’ status. Blue Ridge Planning for NetSuite, built using Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud Computing Platform, allows retailers and distributors to accurately spot, plan and predict changes in customer behavior, improving service levels and assuring product availability to customers without creating a costly inventory surplus.



Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides partners with the information, resources and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Blue Ridge Planning for NetSuite, have been built to meet these standards.

Blue Ridge Planning for NetSuite provides:

Multiple Forecasting Models – Embedded machine learning capabilities automatically select from multiple forecasting models to help retailers and distributors improve forecast accuracy for each product.

– Embedded machine learning capabilities automatically select from multiple forecasting models to help retailers and distributors improve forecast accuracy for each product. Replenishment Optimization – Sophisticated replenishment optimization ensures service levels are achieved and presents actionable recommendations through an easy to follow, best practice workflow.

– Sophisticated replenishment optimization ensures service levels are achieved and presents actionable recommendations through an easy to follow, best practice workflow. Event/Promotion Management – Provides a comprehensive event planning solution that can be automated and adjusted as needed to ensure the timely purchase of goods to support promotions.

– Provides a comprehensive event planning solution that can be automated and adjusted as needed to ensure the timely purchase of goods to support promotions. Multi Echelon Inventory Optimization (MEIO) – MEIO is designed for enterprises with distribution centers or upper echelons that supply customer facing channels, including stores or branches. MEIO handles the dependent demand forecasting and inventory optimization for downstream locations as well as independent demand at the upper echelons to reduce variability and ensure inventory investments are profitable and efficient.

(MEIO) – MEIO is designed for enterprises with distribution centers or upper echelons that supply customer facing channels, including stores or branches. MEIO handles the dependent demand forecasting and inventory optimization for downstream locations as well as independent demand at the upper echelons to reduce variability and ensure inventory investments are profitable and efficient. Open to Buy Analysis – Enables users to quickly see how forecast changes impact the open to buy budget. Users can simulate changes at any available level of the product, location and channel hierarchy and immediately see the effect on open to buy.

– Enables users to quickly see how forecast changes impact the open to buy budget. Users can simulate changes at any available level of the product, location and channel hierarchy and immediately see the effect on open to buy. Assortment Analysis – Allows customers to validate which products and suppliers contribute the most to sales and profitability. Configurable dashboards give users an updated view of the most important measurements to identify categories where products and/or suppliers need to be replaced in real time.

“In today’s market, supply chains need certainty and assurance. The most successful businesses are the ones that can master inventory planning and anticipate where stock is needed,” said Jim Byrnes, CEO of Blue Ridge. “Blue Ridge Planning for NetSuite delivers that assurance with a precise prediction of customer demand by accounting for constraints that impact the actual ordering of goods, including capacity, holidays, buying minimums, maximums, lead times and a host of other factors tailored to particular industries.”

“Accurate planning and forecasting is essential for retailers and distributors to succeed,” said Guido Haarmans, vice president SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. “Blue Ridge’s SuiteApp empowers NetSuite customers with real-time reporting so they can help ensure consumers are getting what they need at exactly the time they need it.”

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite . For more information about the integrated solution, please visit www.suiteapp.com .

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built on top of mature and proven business processes.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) who build apps for SuiteCloud. All available SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit http://www.netsuite.com/developers .

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge supply chain solutions are the most accurate way for retailers and distributors to spot changes in customer demand before they happen. Traditional forecasting and planning solutions weren’t designed to keep up with today’s increasingly unpredictable consumer behavior. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed, and more assurance – so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com .

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Todd Craig

Blue Ridge

Todd.craig@blueridgeglobal.com

678.778.4730

Will Haraway

Backbeat Marketing

william@backbeatmarketing.com

404.593.8320



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.