Romano's Macaroni Grill Reduces Food Costs with CrunchTime! Restaurant Operations Platform

CrunchTime launched system-wide for 80+ restaurants in just three months; Food cost variance reduced to under 2 percent

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc., the restaurant industry’s leading back-of-house operations platform provider , today announced that Romano's Macaroni Grill has completed its implementation of CrunchTime’s Restaurant Management Platform across all locations, and in doing so reduced its food cost variance to below 2 percent. In three months, Macaroni Grill deployed the CrunchTime Platform with full integration to the restaurant’s point of sale system, vendors, and accounting, trained all of its managers and staff, and quickly began to streamline the brand’s operations.



Macaroni Grill is a pre-eminent restaurant brand that began a business transformation several years ago. To ensure the brand’s continued success, executive management determined a technology investment in their back office system would yield greater insights and guidance for managing and controlling their food and labor operations costs.

“CrunchTime may never have onboarded a brand as fast as it did for Macaroni Grill. The integrations were done at lightning speed with every restaurant up and running on the system in three months,” said Ken Hoffman, Vice President of Operations for Romano’s Macaroni Grill. “CrunchTime supported the process by allocating all resources necessary, which allowed us to quickly get an understanding of the various metrics being captured, including cost analysis insight for management.”

Reducing Cost of Goods: Data Drives the Business Decisions

With CrunchTime up and running, Macaroni Grill finally had access to its core business data to analyze trends and implement informed action plans including how to drive sales, improve forecast accuracy, and eliminate waste.

Because the CrunchTime platform allows Macaroni Grill to hold each restaurant accountable for their food cost and inventory management, the company’s cost of goods has been reduced significantly, and those savings have been sustained. Most notably, Macaroni Grill gained the ability to compare actual to theoretical food costs and identify the cause of any variances. Through simple online dashboards and reports, each restaurant manager can identify and eliminate their top food cost variances, resulting in tremendous cost savings across the board. Since the deployment of CrunchTime, Macaroni Grill has reduced its food cost variance by 100 basis points and currently sustains a variance below 2 percent.

“We’re efficiently managing Operations with CrunchTime, so we see a consistent return on our investment from a business standpoint,” Hoffman stated. “The real difference with CrunchTime is the level of support we receive. With CrunchTime, we have a partner in the program. They helped us through onboarding and continue to provide assistance on a day-to-day basis,” Hoffman added.

“Romano’s Macaroni Grill is an iconic brand and we’re thrilled to partner with them on their operations initiatives as their business continues to grow,” said Jean Fogarty, VP of client services at CrunchTime. “Our platform and mobile solutions will continue to help them elevate their performance while increasing employee satisfaction across all of their locations. It has been a great partnership and we have learned a great deal from them.”

About Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Romano’s Macaroni Grill is an Italian restaurant brand founded in 1988. Inspired by Italian country cuisine, Romano’s Macaroni Grill’s open kitchen allows guests to see its ingredients and preparation techniques that blend Italian traditions with progressive culinary inspiration in a polished casual atmosphere. Recently named the number one Italian restaurant chain in America by a Nation's Restaurant News consumer survey, Macaroni Grill has 83 company-owned locations in 22 states, plus 23 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries.

About CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc.

CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc., provides a comprehensive restaurant operations platform that simplifies and automates restaurant operations. By driving the flow of information throughout the organization, CrunchTime ensures operators make timely, fact-based decisions that help brands reduce food and beverage costs, drive labor efficiencies, and better manage the quality and consistency of their foodservice operations. For almost 25 years, CrunchTime has enabled restaurant chains of all sizes to scale efficiently and save money. For more information, visit www.crunchtime.com .

Media Contact :

Michael Schultz

Cavalier Communications, LLC

mike@cavalier-communications.com

+1.978-496-1012



