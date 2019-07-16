Help Classrooms Stock Up While You Prepare for Back-to-School

Boise Paper encourages parents to buy “one for you, one for teacher” when purchasing essential supplies

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the National Teacher and Principal Survey, on average teachers spend almost $500 out of their own pockets for classroom supplies every year. In fact, many classrooms begin running out of essential supplies, like paper, before the winter holiday. That’s why Boise Paper is encouraging shoppers to buy “one for you, one for teacher” when purchasing basic school supplies this season.

“We want to help alleviate the burden on teachers by encouraging shoppers to help them stock up on paper and other supplies this fall,” said Paul LeBlanc, vice president of Boise Paper. “If parents choose products with Box Tops, they can ‘do good’ twice for their school.”

Box Tops for Education™ contributes to more than 70,000 K-8 schools around the country. Schools can redeem each Box Top for 10 cents, which adds up to help them purchase computers, books, playground equipment, or anything else they may need. Since it began in 1996, America’s schools have earned more than $913 million from Box Tops.

Boise Paper has been the exclusive paper partner affiliated with Box Tops for Education since 2011. “Whether a student is working on reading, writing, or arithmetic, paper is essential at home and in the classroom,” said LeBlanc. “And we’re proud to have contributed nearly $11 million through the Box Tops program to support local schools and children in the communities our customers call home.”

Look for Box Tops on Boise POLARIS® Premium Multipurpose paper and specially marked reams of Boise® X-9® Multi-Use Copy paper, sold exclusively in Office Depot and OfficeMax stores across the country. The limited edition X-9 reams have double box tops and are available two for $12 through September or while supplies last.

Find your nearest Office Depot or OfficeMax store, here .

Box Tops is going digital! For the next generation of participants, Box Tops has a new and improved app. To learn more about Box Tops for Education, visit www.boxtops4education.com .

About Boise Paper:

Boise Paper is a division of Packaging Corporation of America, headquartered in Lake Forest, IL. They manufacture a full line of office papers including copy, multipurpose, inkjet, laser, and colors, as well as printing and converting papers. They also offer recycled content options across all product lines. Their high-quality products provide consistent, reliable results and are proudly made in the USA. Through their Quality You Can Trust promise, Boise Paper is committed to meeting the highest standards for product performance, customer collaboration, and supply chain excellence. Keep current with news and events at www.BoisePaper.com .



