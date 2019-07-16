Whitsons is a Leading US Food Company Included in EggTrack

/EIN News/ --

Whitsons Culinary Group is proud to be a leading U.S. food company participating in EggTrack, the cage-free progress tracker by Compassion in World Farming. Companies are selected to participate in EggTrack on the basis of size, egg footprint and market influence.



Sourcing food ingredients and products responsibly impacts people’s health and the environment. Whitsons is committed to taking a leadership role in sustainable sourcing initiatives. Through their Simply Rooted® food philosophy and sustainability platform, they are focused on providing a more transparent and natural food experience for all of their customers.



“We are strongly committed to the highest quality and safest purchasing practices, which include sustainable sourcing initiatives that will improve animals’ lives and strict compliance standards for all our vendors. We have been working with our supply chain in preparation for the cage-free egg initiative for quite some time,” explained Douglas Whitcomb, Chief Product Officer for Whitsons Culinary Group. “In order to effect change, earth stewardship must be on everyone’s agenda, from supplier to manufacturer to consumer. We are proud to play a role in supporting the advancement of animal welfare in our purchasing practices."



Whitsons is currently sourcing 100% certified humane shelled eggs from cage-free hens (or pasture-raised whenever possible). Whitsons plans to purchase 100% cage-free liquid eggs by the end of 2019 as well.



“We are pleased to be part of the growing number of organizations across the food supply chain that are part of the EggTrack transparent reporting system”, continued Whitcomb. “At Whitsons, we take our role as a responsible corporate citizen in the food supply chain very seriously. We work diligently with our suppliers to ensure the humane treatment of animals. It’s just the right thing to do.”



About Whitsons Culinary Group

Whitsons Culinary Group provides a wide range of highly customized dining services to public schools, healthcare dining and emergency services throughout the Northeast, with a strong focus on nutritious, high quality meals made from wholesome, fresh ingredients. Whitsons has a long and proud history of excellence and growth since 1979 and is setting new standards for the foodservice industry with wholesome foods and family values.

