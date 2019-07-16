Waterplay and Marlin Capital Solutions Create Financing Program

New Alliance Will Provide Waterplay® Solutions Corp. Customers with Affordable, Easy Access to Financing

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin (NASDAQ: MRLN), a leader in the commercial equipment financing industry, and Waterplay®, the world leader in forward-thinking aquatic play solutions, announced a partnership to provide financing options for Waterplay customers. Marlin’s financing options will be available to Waterplay’s customers through its direct sales channel and authorized distributors.



The strategic alliance will enable Waterplay’s municipal and commercial customers to invest in the company’s extensive range of products through Marlin’s fast, convenient automated approval and documentation process. Customers will also benefit from Marlin’s extensive partner finance program, industry experience, technology tools and proven track record for developing creative solutions.

“Partnering with Marlin was an integral step in providing outstanding support to our customers around the world,” says Kerrin Smith, Waterplay Vice President, Strategic Growth and Customer Experience. “Giving our customers the ability to finance the purchase of aquatic play features, activity towers and water management solutions eases the impact of the initial capital investment and improves the overall cash flow throughout the project lifecycle. Whether your goal is a small play space that caters to toddlers and developing minds, or a large, inclusive space designed to be the epicenter of the community, Waterplay’s alliance with Marlin will provide flexible financing to help reach your goals and create an amazing play space.”

Mark Scardigli, Marlin’s Chief Sales Officer, had this to say. “Marlin is excited to offer Waterplay customers lightning fast approval turn-around times and extraordinary customer service when it comes to their financing needs. We look forward to leveraging our broad expertise in creating equipment finance programs in the playground and recreation space that will positively impact the sales efforts of Waterplay.”

Contact Waterplay today to learn about financing your next project:



Waterplay Solutions Corp.

p. (800) 590-5552 (North America)

p. +1 (250) 712-3393 (International)

e. info@waterplay.com

About Waterplay

With over 30 years of industry experience, Waterplay is committed to connecting the world through play by offering innovative aquatic play solutions to the global community. Waterplay’s full suite of products include freestanding aquatic play solutions designed to splash and spray, activity towers and water management solutions. A great addition to aquatic facilities, community spaces, holiday parks, hotels and resorts, housing developments, water parks and attraction facilities—visit www.waterplay.com to learn more and join our movement to connect the world through play.

About Marlin

Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. Marlin is publicly traded (NASDAQ: MRLN). For more information about Marlin, visit marlincapitalsolutions.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

Investor Contacts:

Mike Bogansky

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

(856) 505-4108

Lasse Glassen

Addo Investor Relations

lglassen@addoir.com

(424) 238-6249







