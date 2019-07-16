LogMeIn Releases Grasshopper Connect for Small Businesses

Grasshopper Connect empowers users to take control of their business communications and streamline productivity with unified inbox

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGM) today announced the release of a new Unified Communications (UC) product for small businesses called Grasshopper Connect. The new application brings together all forms of business communication into one simple, easy-to-use inbox, and enables small businesses to create a professional identity through a dedicated business phone number all on their existing mobile phone.



Grasshopper Connect builds upon the robust offering of LogMeIn’s standard Grasshopper service by coupling a virtual business phone system for small businesses with email into one complete business workflow. With Grasshopper Connect, customers get a dedicated business phone number connected to a streamlined application that pulls in all their business contacts and communications — whether texts, calls, voicemails or emails — to a single unified platform. The unified experience means users can focus on work without sifting through multiple communication channels and threads.

Grasshopper Connect also provides users with a streamlined timeline view of every conversation, whether it happened over a call, text or email with a single contact. This helps small business owners easily pick up where they left off and feel prepared for any conversation with their clients.

“Grasshopper has long provided small business owners the flexibility to stay connected while working how and where they like with a simple virtual phone solution that requires no additional technology or hardware. We are dedicated to solving our customers’ biggest challenges, and in today’s modern workforce, that means simplifying the noise and disruption so business owners can get work done,” said Mark Strassman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Unified Communications and Collaboration at LogMeIn. “Grasshopper Connect was created to save our customers’ valuable time by separating their work and personal life with a dedicated inbox of all business communications. The easy-to-use inbox keeps every incoming and outgoing communication — whether it be texts, voicemails, or emails— organized and easy to access and manage in a single view. This empowers business owners to be more responsive, efficient and successful.

Grasshopper Connect’s top features include:

Unified Messaging: Manage business calls, texts, voicemails and emails in one place

Business Contacts: Create business contacts to establish a clear boundary between business and personal communication

Email Integration: Spend less time checking different applications and filtering through clutter and distractions

Timeline View: One view of all interactions with a business contact, no matter how they reached out — text, call or email

Mobile App: All of these features are available for iOS and Android to access all forms of communication while on the go

Grasshopper also recently announced the launch of the 2019 Grasshopper Entrepreneur Scholarship , which aims to support entrepreneurial students with the rising cost of educations and to help them along the road to starting a business. Through this program, Grasshopper will award one current college student or incoming freshman a $5,000 scholarship made payable to the university they are or will be attending in 2019. To enter visit: https://grasshopper.com/entrepreneur-scholarship/

For more information about Grasshopper Connect, visit https://grasshopper.com/connect/ .

About LogMeIn's Unified Communications and Collaboration Portfolio

A recognized market leader in Unified Communications and Collaboration, LogMeIn has the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of UCC solutions that create simpler, more intelligent ways for people to meet, connect, market, sell and train, to deepen relationships and drive better outcomes. These include award-winning products under the GoTo portfolio brand, such as GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, Grasshopper and Jive, as well as the recently announced GoToConnect and GoToRoom solutions. LogMeIn’s combined UCC products support over 28 million users per month, with over 1.5 billion conferencing minutes a month contributing to over 8 million meetings per month, and nearly 20 billion voice minutes per year.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Media Contact:

Jen Mathews

jennifer.mathews@logmein.com

617-279-2443



