Combining TMS with Psychotherapy for Treating Depression and OCD - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is hosting a free interactive webinar on “Combining TMS with Psychotherapy for Treating Depression and OCD” on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 2pm to 3pm ET. Sarah H. Lisanby, M.D., Director of the Division of Translational Research at the National Institute of Mental Health, will be the presenter.



Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), a safe, non-invasive type of brain stimulation, was approved by the FDA for the treatment of depression in 2008, and is now clinically available for the treatment of adults who have not been helped by antidepressant medications. Recently, FDA cleared TMS for use in patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder, if given immediately after cognitive behavioral therapy, a type of psychotherapy. During this webinar, Dr. Lisanby will address the potential of combining psychotherapy with TMS for the treatment of depression, taking advantage of potential synergies between the two non-pharmacological approaches. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and host of the public television show “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/augustwebinar.



This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.



BBRF awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $394 million to fund more than 4,700 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $3.9 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in our research grants. The Foundation’s operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants.

Dr. Sarah Lisanby









Myrna Manners Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (718) 986-7255 mmanners@mannersdotson.com

