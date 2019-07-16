RefleXion Names Industry Expert Thorsten Melcher as Chief Business Officer

/EIN News/ -- HAYWARD, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RefleXion TM Medical , a biotargeting oncology company using each cancer’s unique biology as a means to destroy it, today announced that Thorsten Melcher, Ph.D ., has joined the executive team in the role of Chief Business Officer.



“Thorsten is a top-tier oncology industry leader with a proven track record of designing and executing novel strategic initiatives,” said Todd Powell, president and CEO of RefleXion. “He has been an advocate of our technology since 2009, and I am very pleased he has joined the company in a formal role to lead our corporate and business development efforts.”

“I am inspired by the potential of RefleXion’s highly conformal, biology-guided radiotherapy to improve outcomes for all cancer patients, including those with metastatic disease,” said Dr. Melcher. “RefleXion’s novel technology may also enhance the effectiveness of targeted and immune system-based pharmaceuticals to play a significant role in future multi-disciplinary cancer care.”

Recently, Melcher served as CBO for Xyphos Biosciences, a startup company developing next-generation CAR-T products, where he led strategic business planning, collaborations and venture financing. Previously, Melcher was senior director of new ventures at J&J Innovation where he championed innovation and business development projects focusing on therapeutics in oncology and neuroscience. Notably, he led the initiative that resulted in J&J’s investment in RefleXion. Melcher was also vice president at Varian Medical Systems where he led a strategy to integrate radiotherapy with diagnostic and therapeutic agents. His other past tenures include co-founding three biotech companies. Melcher was educated in Germany and holds a Ph.D. in molecular biology from Heidelberg University and a Master of Science in biochemistry from the University of Hannover. He completed postdoctoral research in molecular biology at the University of California, San Francisco, and was previously on RefleXion’s scientific advisory board.

About RefleXion

RefleXion is a privately-held company developing the first biology-guided radiotherapy ( BgRT )* machine to drive a new paradigm in cancer care. RefleXion is backed by premier investment firms TPG Growth/The Rise Fund, Sofinnova Partners, KCK Group, Venrock, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., China-focused healthcare investment firm GT Healthcare Capital Partners, Oxford Capital and global pharmaceutical leaders Pfizer Venture Investments and Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JJDC Inc.

*The RefleXion machine requires 510(k) clearance and is not yet commercially available in the U.S.

