Semiconductor Inspection System Market is Anticipated to Reach a Valuation of USD 6.91 Billion by 2023 | Impressive Opportunities Ahead for Semiconductor Inspection System Market

The global semiconductor inspection system market is driven by a number of factors. Among which the emergence of IoT and an increasing demand for low-cost semiconductor chips is pushing the market growth. Asia Pacific region is expected to enjoy striking growth over the forecast period due to the rising demand from the consumer sector.

Market Overview

Semiconductor inspection systems are highly capable systems that boast the functional ability to detect flaws as well as defects in semiconductor chips prior to its fabrication. The semiconductor inspection market has experienced massive surge in demand in recent years. The growth of the market is due to its highly extensive use for manufacturing consumer electronics. This is primarily due to the booming demand for fridges, air conditioners, and washing machines.

Positive Road Ahead for the Market

The global semiconductor inspection system market is witnessing considerable demand and is expected to experience continuous growth over the forecast period. The increasing demand centered-around high performing and low-cost semiconductor chips is one of the primal driving factors behind the growth of the market.

Add to this, the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and its fast-paced integration in connected devices across major industries around the world can be highly beneficial for the global semiconductor inspection system market. Moreover, the rise of small as well as medium enterprises are anticipated to push the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. However, limitation in the number of manufacturers and lack of resources are some of the major factors that can drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Wafer Inspection System Market Leads the Global Market

The global Semiconductor Inspection System Market segmentation in terms of type is divided into mask inspection systems and wafer inspection systems. The wafer inspection system segment leads the global market with the highest share percentage. The segment is expected to garner a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. Wafer inspection systems are integral in maintaining the high process throughput and in detecting the particles in the very bottom of contact holes and upon the surface.

Large Enterprise Segment to Boast the Maximum Market Share

In terms of end-user, the market is segmented in terms of small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprise segment held a majority of the market share back in 2017 and is expected to continue its stay at the top of the standings. The growth of the market is due to fast-paced industrialization and demand for a wide pool of equipment to operate in large-scale assemblies.

Consumer Electronics Sector Pushing the Asia Pacific Market

The Asia Pacific regional market is reportedly observing significant demand for semiconductor wafers, especially in the consumer electronics sector. This is due to the high adoption rate of smart devices by the consumers. Countries like Japan, China, and South Korea are some of the major hubs in the world for manufacturing companies. The presence of these countries in Asia Pacific is further widening the market scope of the region.

North America and Europe Hold Key Spot in the Global Standings

The North American and European region has been identified as two vital semiconductor inspection system market. The former region is experiencing significant growth due to the presence of various key players in the market that are trying to enhance their financial stability by bidding in the market. Add to this, an increasing number of acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations are strengthening the market landscape in this region even further.

Elsewhere in Europe, the surging demand for affordable and high performing semiconductors have propelled the growth of the regional market. The presence of Germany acts as a huge support to the region. The country is a technological center and considered globally as a hub for electronics and automotive industries. This is significantly helping the market to expand in this region. Furthermore, booming demand for gaming consoles, smartphones, laptops, set-top boxes, and tablets are expected to boost the size of the market in Europe in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

The global semiconductor inspection systems market has a number of notable players. This includes names like Nanometrics, Inc., Rudolph Technologies, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., JEOL Ltd., KLA-Tencor Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Applied Materials, Inc., Lasertec Corporation, and ASML Holding NV.

The players are laying their focus on curbing down the size of integrated circuits while boasting double the speed and capacity of previous generational semiconductor chips. The emergence of IoT and the imperative need for sensors in connected devices can open new opportunities for the market players.

June 2019, Teledyne DALSA announced the launch of a new camera in the Genie Nano-CXP series - a CoaXPress range of CMOS area scan cameras. These cameras are said to redefine performance by offering over 25 million pixels at 80 frames/second. It delivers high speed and dependable results for electronics manufacturing, semiconductor wafer inspection, solar panel inspection, and other applications.

