Document Security Systems, Inc. Appoints Jason Grady as Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), ("DSS") (the “Company”), a leader in anti-counterfeit, authentication, product diversion and brand protection technologies, today announced that Mr. Jason Grady has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.



“We are very pleased to appoint Jason as our new Chief Operating Officer, and look forward to his guidance and leadership as our focus remains on increasing top and bottom line performance across all corporate divisions, and strategically pursuing new market opportunities to create long-term, growing value for our shareholders,” stated Frank Heuszel, CEO of Document Security Systems, Inc.

For the past year, Mr. Grady has served as President of the Company’s packaging and printing division, Premier Packaging Corp. (“Premier”) and from January 2014 - July 2018, served as Premier’s Vice President of Sales. From June 2010 – December 2013, Jason was Director of Sales and Marketing for DSS, responsible for the overall sales and market strategy of the Company and its subsidiaries. Mr. Grady previously served as Business Development Director for Berlin Packaging from May 2009 – August 2010 where he led the creation of an innovative new vertical market selling approach that leveraged key capabilities and grew new accounts by 30%. From October 2004 – April 2009 Jason was the Director of Marketing at Parlec, Inc., a global machine tool manufacturer and distributor where he led marketing, sales and branding initiatives for multiple markets and distribution channels that increased sales by 40% worldwide consecutively over a three-year period.

As Chief Operating Officer of DSS, Jason will provide his leadership, management and vision to guide the organization in the execution of growth-focused strategies and product development. Mr. Grady will be responsible for supervising current DSS operating divisions Premier Packaging Corp., Plastic Printing Professionals, Inc. and DSS Digital, monitoring internal processes, identifying and employing the most efficient methods of running the organization, participating in financial and business planning, advising the CEO about financial decisions and guiding the growth and structure of the Company resulting from any M&A and internal organic growth. In addition, Mr. Grady will be integral in managing and advising regarding the direction of the Company’s four newly formed subsidiaries, DSS Blockchain Security, Inc., Decentralize Sharing Systems, Inc., DSS Securities, Inc., DSS BioHealth Security, Inc.

Mr. Grady is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology where he received his Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA).

ABOUT DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC.

For over 16 years, Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS”) has protected corporations, financial institutions, and governments from sophisticated and costly fraud. DSS' innovative anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions are deployed to prevent attacks which threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments, and identification. AuthentiGuard®, the Company's flagship product, provides authentication capability through a smartphone application so businesses can empower a wide range of employees, supply chain personnel, and consumers to track their brands and verify authenticity. For more information visit www.dsssecure.com .

