Top Three Pharmacy Benefit Managers Implement Critical Changes to Nationwide Practices That Promote Safe Opioid Prescribing Following Injunction Motion Filed in Opioid Litigation

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, who oversees the National Prescription Opiate Litigation, entered an order late yesterday confirming that the three largest Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) in the country have and will implement changes to their standard nationwide practices that align with the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain. Judge Polster’s order follows a motion conceived of by Webb County Texas and filed in September 2019. Webb County recognized that the PBM standard national offerings were not consistent with CDC Guidelines the PBMs had embraced as representing appropriate standards of care. Webb County further recognized Judge Polster’s priority to abate the flow of unnecessary opioids into communities nationwide. Webb County filed its motion, which was joined by Employer-Teamsters Local Nos. 175 & 505 Health & Welfare Fund, and Employer Teamsters Local Nos. 175 & 505 Retiree Health & Welfare Fund to provide the Court with a vehicle to achieve its objectives. Judge Polster denied the motion for leave without prejudice when the parties reached agreement regarding what immediate steps would be and are required.



Judge Polster’s Order identified critical steps taken by the PBMs Caremark, Express Scripts, and OptumRx since the injunction was filed or to be implemented by October 1, 2019 to promote restrictions on the strength and supply of opioid drugs made available to patients, the availability of medication assistance treatment drugs and heightened restrictions on opioid prescriptions for minors. The order can be found here: https://sanfordheisler.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/2019-07-15-ORDER-Order-re-PBM-Injunction-1848.pdf

“Judge Polster’s order is a constructive step towards saving lives and abating the opioid crisis. And, critically, the order does not interfere with medical decision-making,” said Joanne Cicala of The Cicala Firm PLLC, lead counsel to Webb County. “Webb recognized the opportunity to make contact with the Court’s objectives through this motion, which sought necessary and overdue corrections to the PBM national formularies.” Webb County was the first litigant in the Country to recognize the central role PBMs have played in fueling the opioid epidemic, together with opioid manufacturers, distributors and retailers.



“We ignore the role of PBMs in the opioid epidemic at our peril,” added Kevin Sharp of Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP, Webb County co-counsel. “As counties have described in complaints filed in courts across the nation, PBMs function as gatekeepers whose actions influence which patients are prescribed opioid drugs, what drugs are dispensed, at what dosage, and in what supply. Judge Polster’s Order acknowledging PBMs’ ability to impact opioid abuse on a national scale powerfully corroborates our clients’ view of PBM’s role in the epidemic.”



