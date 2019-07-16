Texas Health Resources Launches Ultrafiltration Therapy Using CHF Solutions’ Aquadex FlexFlow® System

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS) today announced that the Texas Health Resources hospital system has initiated the offering of ultrafiltration therapy using the company’s Aquadex FlexFlow system.



“Heart failure continues to be an increasingly urgent and unmet medical need in the United States, and the management of fluid overload is an important issue to be addressed with these patients,” said John Erb, chairman and CEO of CHF Solutions. “The Aquadex FlexFlow System is designed to help improve the quality of life of heart failure patients and to reduce the burden on the healthcare system as a whole and we are pleased to have the opportunity to provide the Texas Health Resources system with our fluid management solution.”



Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. With a service area that consists of 16 counties and more than 7 million people, the system is committed to providing quality, coordinated care through its Texas Health Physicians Group and 26 hospital locations under the banners of Texas Health Presbyterian, Texas Health Arlington Memorial, Texas Health Harris Methodist and Texas Health Huguley. Texas Health access points and services, ranging from acute-care hospitals and trauma centers to outpatient facilities and home health and preventive services, provide the full continuum of care for all stages of life. The system has more than 4,000 licensed hospital beds, 6,200 physicians with active staff privileges and more than 25,000 employees. For more information about Texas Health, call 1-877-THR-WELL, or visit www.TexasHealth.org.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:CHFS) is a medical device company focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system for aquapheresis therapy. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies. The company's mission is to predict, measure, and control patient fluid balance through science, collaboration, and innovative medical technology. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements relating to the company’s future sales and marketing. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CHF Solutions, Inc.







