The World Bank cordially invites accredited Members of the Media to cover the breakfast launch of the 12th Tanzania Economic Update: “Human Capital: The Real Wealth of Nations.”

The event will be hosted by Ms Bella Bird, World Bank Country Director for Tanzania, Malawi, Somalia and Burundi, and will be graced by Hon Prof. Joyce Ndalichako, Minister of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, together with Hon Ummy Mwalimu, Minister for Health and Community Development, and Gender, Elderly & Children Affairs.

When : Thursday 18 July 2019

Time : 8.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Where : Hyatt Regency, The Kilimanjaro, Dar es Salaam

Why this is important: The Tanzania Economic Update is the World Bank Group’s flagship in-country report, published twice a year. It features two sections – Part One on the State of the Economy, and Part Two on a topic of strategic importance to the country. The latest report underscores the urgency for Tanzania to invest in its human capital, reflecting on the country’s low performance on the Human Capital Index (HCI).

The launch event will have participants from relevant Government agencies and ministries as well as key stakeholders from academia, civil society, private sector and development partners. A Panel Discussion featuring eminent stakeholders in this area will discuss the various actions needed for Tanzania to improve its HCI and overall human development.



