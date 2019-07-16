mophie unveils new charging accessories available at select Apple stores

Accessories include wireless charging pad, car chargers and USB cables

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and the no. 1 wireless charging pad brand in the U.S. 1, today unveiled a wide array of charging solutions available on Apple.com and select Apple stores. The lineup includes a new wireless charging pad, two car chargers, and a variety of USB cables.



The new mophie wireless charging pad safely delivers up to 7.5W of power on contact to efficiently recharge any Qi-enabled iPhone or accessory.



For on-the-road travelers, mophie’s new car chargers are designed to turn any car into a power hub that enables a truly mobile lifestyle.



mophie’s new cables are available with a variety of connection combinations and work properly and seamlessly with Apple devices.









“We’re bringing Apple customers a range of high-quality accessories to keep their favorite devices powered and connected,” said Chris Ahern, CEO of ZAGG, Inc. “Our latest products are optimized and designed to work with a variety of Apple products. Whether you’re wirelessly charging your iPhone at home or powering up your iPad in the car, mophie has you covered.”

wireless charging pad (SRP $39.95)

The new mophie wireless charging pad safely delivers up to 7.5W of power on contact to efficiently recharge any Qi-enabled iPhone or accessory. The compact charging pad features a smooth, polished finish, will easily fit on any crowded desk or table, and will charge through cases up to 3mm thick.

car chargers

For on-the-road travelers, mophie’s new car chargers are designed to turn any car into a power hub that enables a truly mobile lifestyle. Made of premium anodized aluminum, both models safely recharge iPhone, iPad and AirPods while on-the-go. They feature charge-indicator lights and a minimalist design to fit any car interior. Available models include:

USB-A car charger (SRP $24.95) Single USB-A port with 12W charging output

Dual USB-A car charger (SRP $29.95) Two USB-A ports to deliver 12W charging output to two devices at once (24W total output)



cables

mophie’s new cables are available with a variety of connection combinations and work properly and seamlessly with Apple devices. Each cable is constructed with a braided nylon exterior for a smooth feel and unrivaled strength. Built-to-last durable connectors combined with rigorous testing ensure quality cable performance. New cables include:

USB-A cable with Lightning connector Conveniently charges iOS ® devices with Lightning connector Available in 1M (SRP $19.95) and 2M (SRP $29.95)

USB-C ® cable with Lightning connector Fast Charge and sync iPhone 8 or later when paired with a USB-C power adapter with Power Delivery (PD) support Available in 1M (SRP $19.95) and 2M (SRP $34.95)

USB-A cable with USB-C connector Charge and sync any USB-C Apple device Available in 1M (SRP $19.95) and 2M (SRP $24.95)

USB-C cable with USB-C connector Charge and sync any USB-C Apple device Available in 1M (SRP $19.95) and 2M (SRP $24.95)



Availability:

The mophie wireless charging pad, car chargers, and USB cables are available now on Apple.com and in select Apple Stores and will be available on mophie.com later in July.

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Mobile Power, Wireless, Charging Pad & Adjustable Charging Pad/Stand, Based on Dollars, Jan. 2018 - May 2019

About mophie:

mophie, the No. 1 selling battery case manufacturer and the No. 1 selling battery brand in the US, is a California-based, award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack®. mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware, software and design. mophie has operations in California, Michigan, Hong Kong, and China. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple®, Best Buy®, Verizon®, and T-Mobile® stores, as well as Sprint® and other leading retailers. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@mophie).

About ZAGG Inc:

ZAGG is a global innovator and category creator for tablet keyboards and is committed to freeing consumers from the confines of the traditional workplace. With millions of units sold worldwide, ZAGG products are designed to enhance mobile devices by enabling productivity and connectivity while users are at work, at play, and at rest. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. ZAGG products are available worldwide, and can be found at leading retailers including Best Buy®, Verizon®, AT&T®, Sprint®, Walmart®, Target®, and Amazon.com ®. Visit ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

