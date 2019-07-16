Talend Delivers Industry’s First Easy, Pay-as-You-Go On-Ramp to Accelerate Both Simple and Comprehensive Integration Projects

Summer ’19 release of Talend Data Fabric is designed to jumpstart data integrations and provide the ability to scale rapidly in complex multi-cloud and hybrid data environments

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced the Summer ’19 release of Talend Data Fabric, its end-to-end suite. The new release serves as the industry’s first easy on-ramp to accelerate the development of all types of integration environments from simple ingestion tasks to the most comprehensive integration scenarios. Summer ’19 enables companies to balance immediate business needs for initiating data projects with long-term scale requirements for integration, such as governance and cross-cloud support.





The Summer ’19 release of Talend Data Fabric enables data professionals, from citizen integrators to more technical developers, to quickly embrace data warehouse projects and easily transition to more complex and trusted multi-cloud hybrid use cases. New flexible pay-as-you-go capabilities, in-product chat, and machine learning-driven data preparation can accelerate the development of new and ongoing projects. Data protection enhancements and scalable DevOps with improved container and automated continuous integration (CI) support ensure that Talend Data Fabric will support enterprise projects of any scale or complexity.

“The cloud has changed organizations’ expectations on how easy it is to buy and use enterprise software,” said Ciaran Dynes, SVP of products of Talend. “A pay-as-you-go procurement option provides flexibility and a low-risk entry point for an integration project of any scope.”

New features in Talend’s Summer ’19 release include:

Jumpstart data integration projects quickly and easily

Flexible, pay-as-you-go option with Pipeline Designer provides simpler billing based on how much is used to jumpstart next-generation data integration projects

In-product chat provides online product support in real-time to help users resolve technical issues

Scale to trusted complex integrations in cloud, hybrid and on-premise environments

Intelligent data with machine-learning powered suggestions (MagicFill)

Centrally managed hybrid deployments from the cloud

Comprehensive support for Databricks and Microsoft Azure connectivity with Pipeline Designer provides greater options for connectivity and big data processing at scale

Extended native support for Delta Lake, the open source storage layer that makes data lakes analytics-ready

Address sensitive data protection needs with new reversible Format Preserving Encryption

Accelerate development at scale

Enhanced Docker container support for Data Services and Routes to easily scale up and down depending on business needs

Enable enterprise CI automation easily using the new zero config CI plugin to automatically leverage CI/CD without any complex setup or configuration

“Each company’s digital journey is unique,” Dynes continued. “The requirements for kicking off a data project are different from those that are more established. Companies can quickly get up and running with a single function solution, but ultimately it’s the integration challenge for multi-faceted, multi environments that pushes resources. Our summer release is at the forefront of this market dynamic with an easy to leverage unified environment that scales to help companies leverage all data, better understand it, make smarter decisions, and find greater value for their business.”

The summer release of Talend Data Fabric will be available in Q3 for cloud or on-premise. To learn more about the product update go here.

About Talend

Talend (Nasdaq: TLND), a leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, enables companies to transform by delivering trusted data at the speed of business.

Talend Data Fabric offers a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data by solving some of the most complex aspects of the data value chain. Users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders.

Over 3,000 global enterprise customers choose Talend to rely on trusted data to make business decisions with confidence. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld and SD Times.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend

