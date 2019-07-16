Siyata Mobile Receives US Purchase Order for its Uniden® UV350 4G/LTE In-Vehicle Device Valued at $925,000

First Major Order Received for Single End-Use Customer to Equip Yellow School Buses in the United States

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce it has received its first US purchase order for its 4G/LTE Uniden® UV350 in-vehicle device. The order is for a single end-use customer to equip their fleet of yellow school buses, as part of a contract valued at over $925,000.



Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “We are very pleased to substantiate our recent US launch with an order of this magnitude from a single end-use customer, representing a major milestone for all parties involved. With an estimated 450,000 yellow school buses in the US, this vertical alone represents an enormous opportunity for Siyata and its partners to gain market share from antiquated land mobile radio systems that have traditionally supplied the yellow school bus and first responder market.”

In addition to pending purchase orders, several new yellow school bus trials have commenced in counties adjoining Siyata’s existing customers, each representing an opportunity of similar or greater magnitude giving a robust sales pipeline for additional potential orders in Q3 and beyond.

Yellow school buses transport the future of America and are considered a place of refuge and evacuation in times of emergency. However, communication will often be lost with the driver when a bus leaves the network coverage area of a traditional land mobile radio (LMR) system, putting the children, evacuees and passengers at further risk. The UV350, supported by a carrier grade network, not only has nationwide coverage, but allows first responder groups from different agencies and jurisdictions to communicate seamlessly with each other during large scale responses.

Recently, the city of San José, became the first US municipality to fully join America’s dedicated public safety communications platform creating a create a new standard for public safety . This full deployment, marks what the Company believes is the beginning of a mega-cycle to augment and replace traditional LMR (Land Mobile Radio) systems with Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) solutions. Siyata is the first and only vendor of a dedicated in-vehicle 4G/LTE device that meets the needs of first responders’ in-cabin requirements. Further news on America’s dedicated first responder network can be found here.

Supported by a nation wide network, the Uniden® UV350 is the world’s first and only in-vehicle 4G/LTE smartphone with mission critical sound quality, carrier grade PTT, voice, text, video, and data applications built into a single device, equipping first responders with the immediate response tools they need to protect the ones they serve.

UV350 features include:

4G/LTE high-speed data;

5.5-inch widescreen light-emitting diode (LED) display for easy monitoring;

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear, extra-loud sound quality;

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle's battery;

Extended cellular and Global Positioning System (GPS) coverage with external antenna included;

Push-to-talk over cellular ensures instant communication at the push of a button.

About the Uniden UV350

The Uniden® UV350 is the first 4G/LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

For more information visit: https://www.siyatamobile.com/uniden-uv350/

For the UV350 spec sheet visit:

https://www.siyatamobile.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Uniden-UV350-SellSheet-v2.pdf

To view the UV350 in action, visit: https://youtu.be/r2Dk56Hms_M

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

