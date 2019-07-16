HiringSolved Modernizes Candidate Sourcing With PROPHET II, PROPHET Pro

Update introduces AI-powered search to provide the best source of new candidates.

/EIN News/ -- CHANDLER, ARIZONA, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiringSolved, the leader in AI-powered software for recruiting and talent acquisition automation, announced today the launch of PROPHET II and PROPHET Pro, expanding its industry-leading social enrichment experience by adding valuable data recruiters need to find quality candidates.



“With PROPHET II, we’re combining HiringSolved’s award-winning AI software with a world-class database of hundreds of millions of open web profiles to build an unbeatable candidate sourcing tool,” HiringSolved CEO Shon Burton said. “Other software struggles to compare and similar tools cost thousands of dollars more. We are releasing a tool that no recruiter can live without and all recruiters can afford to use.”



PROPHET II utilizes an all-new AI-powered search interface that lets sourcers and recruiters easily find qualified candidates from hundreds of millions of records, which can then be added to lists and exported to any system. Users can search and identify qualified individuals with any combination of specific skills, job titles, past employers, experience, and geographic location. At launch, all users get up to 600 candidate profiles per month, for free.



PROPHET Pro enables recruiters to receive information on 6,000 new candidates each month at an introductory price of $50 per month, providing over 30 times more credits than the leading competitor at nearly half the monthly cost. PROPHET Pro also includes an Advanced Expert Search mode, which unlocks more data and the industry’s most robust Boolean search capability.



Initially launched in 2014, PROPHET now boasts over 70,000 professional users. PROPHET II expands its capabilities by adding valuable data about employers, job titles, and additional social profiles to individual profiles on Twitter, GitHub, Stack Overflow, Facebook, Meetup, and others.



In a recent review of PROPHET II for SourceCon, recruiter Jeremy Da Costa said, “PROPHET II is a great tool that has moved from a simple contact-finding tool to a legit sourcing intelligence tool.”



Check out this website to learn more about how recruiters and talent acquisition leaders benefit from PROPHET II and PROPHET Pro.





About HiringSolved



Recently named one of 2019’s Most Innovative Companies in Artificial Intelligence by Fast Company magazine, HiringSolved seeks to make hiring better by making software smarter. HiringSolved uses AI and machine learning to automate candidate matching, increase diversity, reduce the time it takes to fill jobs, analyze the social web, and unlock the power of your ATS, CRM, and HRIS data, increasing efficiency by 10X or more. For more information, visit hiringsolved.com.





Jeremy Roberts HiringSolved 415-625-9111 jeremy@hiringsolved.com

