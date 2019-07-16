Automated Third-Party Security Lifecycle Management Innovator Panorays Collaborates with Shared Assessments to Deliver Comprehensive Risk Evaluation

Customers Now Rely on Panorays to Reduce the Time Spent on Standardized Information Gathering (SIG) Responses

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panorays, a rapidly growing provider of automated third-party security lifecycle management, today announced a collaboration with Shared Assessments, a platform providing industry standard and efficient methods for third-party risk management. This collaboration will allow Panorays customers to access the Standardized Information Gathering (SIG) Questionnaire to assess their third-party cybersecurity risk. Panorays customers are now able to receive responses to the SIG evaluation within just days.



Shared Assessments is a member driven body that provides organizations with the thought leadership, education and tools to manage their third-party relationships and standardize third-party risk assessments. The SIG questionnaire comprises a repository of information security and privacy questions. The Shared Assessments member community updates SIG every year to reflect current security and privacy concerns, regulatory changes and current best practice trends in third-party security.

“SIG is reflective of the knowledge and experience of hundreds of member organizations. Panorays is delighted to be able to join this community and contribute to the continued development of third-party security best practice guidelines,” explained Dov Goldman, Director of Risk and Compliance at Panorays. “The SIG questionnaire is now integrated into Panorays’ third-party supplier management platform. The platform itself eliminates the need for manual questionnaires, automates the security evaluation of the company’s cyber posture and dramatically speeds up the third-party vetting process.”

“We commend Panorays for joining the community of third-party risk practitioners working to create assurance in vendor relationships,” said Catherine A. Allen, Chairman & CEO, The Santa Fe Group | Shared Assessments. “By adopting and contributing to the Shared Assessments standard, Panorays is working to create standard assessments that are reliable, relevant and efficient.”

About Panorays

Panorays automates third-party security lifecycle management. With the Panorays platform, companies dramatically speed up their third-party security evaluation process and gain continuous visibility while ensuring compliance to regulations such as GDPR and NYDFS. It is the only platform that enables companies to easily view, manage and engage on the security posture of their third parties, vendors, suppliers and business partners. Panorays is a SaaS-based platform, with no installation needed.

Panorays is currently being successfully implemented by client organizations in financial services, healthcare, automotive, technology and retail.

For more information, visit www.panorays.com .

