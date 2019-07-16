New Lice Clinic Fights Super Lice in Augusta

Lice Clinics of America provides guaranteed, one-and-done lice treatments in about an hour using FDA-cleared medical device that works where traditional treatments fail

/EIN News/ -- AUGUSTA, GA, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The battle against head lice has gotten far more difficult in recent years as head lice have become immune to the active ingredients in the most popular lice products. A recent study found that so-called “super lice” comprise 98 percent of head lice in most states.



But don’t worry, super lice are not indestructible. Fortunately for families in the Augusta area, Lice Clinics of America® – Augusta (www.liceclinicsgeorgialina.com) provides screening, diagnosis, and treatment for people infested with head lice using advanced medical technology known as the AirAllé®. AirAllé is an FDA-cleared, Class I medical device clinically proven to kill live lice and more than 99 percent of eggs, including lice that are resistant to traditional lice products.



Clinic owner Jennifer Crumrine discovered the power of AirAllé when her son got head lice. She found a Lice Clinics of America treatment center and was overjoyed. “We were so relieved and happy with the treatment,” she said. With a career in pharmaceutical sales, she also saw the business opportunity. “We started looking into the business the very day that he was treated.”



The AirAllé uses carefully controlled heated air that is applied to the hair and scalp to dehydrate lice and eggs on the spot. The entire treatment takes about an hour and is guaranteed to be effective. To date, the AirAllé device has successfully treated more than half a million cases of head lice worldwide, with a success rate better than 99 percent.



“I am excited to provide this service to the Augusta area,” Jennifer said. “It’s fast, safe, and guaranteed to be effective.”



The Augusta clinic is located at 1831 Central Avenue and is open seven days per week by appointment.

About Lice Clinics of America



With 330 clinics worldwide in 35 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences™, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Andrew and Jennifer Crumrine Lice Clinics of America - Augusta 706-739-5822 info@liceclinicsgeorgialina.com

