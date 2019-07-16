Dave Kenney Certified as a Brain Health Coach by Amen Clinics

Emergo Recovery Executive Director and CEO completes training on the Amen Clinics Method and cultivating brain health through neurobiology and practical neuroscience

/EIN News/ -- BARRIE, Ontario, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Kenney , Executive Director and CEO at Emergo Recovery , has been certified by Amen Clinics as a Brain Health Coach. The Brain Health Coaching Certification Course , led by Dr. Daniel G. Amen , teaches professionals how to cultivate brain health in the lives of those they serve, including how to use the lessons they’ve learned from the world's largest database of brain SPECT studies (135,000 scans and growing) and how to implement the Amen Clinics Method into their practice. Through his completion of the course, Dave learned the latest advances in brain-health care, as well as comprehensive training on neurobiology and practical neuroscience. With this certification, Emergo Recovery is the only residential recovery and wellness center in Canada with this educational designation and enables Dave to help their clients achieve better outcomes, faster.



“As a brain health coach, and as an affiliate with the Amen Clinics, we at Emergo Recovery continue to offer the most advanced and integrated brain-first approach to recovery and wellbeing,” said Dave Kenney, Executive Director and CEO at Emergo Recovery. “Our brain drives everything - our thoughts, feelings, actions and choices. Leveraging the newest findings in neuroscience to create a leading brain-healthy recovery and wellness program makes sense. It’s an honor to have studied with Dr. Amen. Helping people overcome debilitating levels of anxiety, depression, substance use, PTSD, suicide ideation, insomnia, and so much more, inspires me every day.”

Daniel G. Amen, M.D., is a double board-certified psychiatrist, clinical neuroscientist, brain imaging specialist, distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, New York Times bestselling author, and a pioneer in brain SPECT imaging . Thousands of healthcare professionals and coaches from around the world have become Certified Brain Health Coaches with Dr. Amen’s groundbreaking course. Dr. Amen believes that brain health is the key to all health, happiness, and success. His clinics see over 4,000 patients a month and continue to grow.

Emergo Recovery is Canada’s only “brain-first” residential recovery and wellness center. Specializing in Actualized Recovery ® , they use neuroscience, experiential therapeutic modalities, nutrition, orthomolecular medicine, recovery coaching, positive psychology, exercise, biophilia (nature), and more to help clients on their journey towards recovery and self-discovery. At the heart of their approach is uncovering root causes of symptoms in the brain, and then relieving those symptoms by restoring and balancing brain function. This holistic method of relieving brain-body imbalances makes it easier to recover from a range of conditions, including anxiety , depression , substance abuse , PTSD , post-concussion, OCD, suicide ideation, self-harm, failure to launch , and more.

About Emergo Recovery

Emergo Recovery is a private, residential recovery and wellness center focused on a brain-first approach specializing in Actualized Recovery®. Their integrative program leverages evidenced-based neuroscience modalities to support and optimize brain function. Founded by Dave Kenney and Susan Kenney, Emergo Recovery creates an efficient path to recovery and freedom with their proprietary Actualized Recovery® methodology which combines neuro-balancing technology, nutritional therapy, orthomolecular restoration, positive psychology, SMART Recovery , cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), motivational interviewing, robust fitness, biophilia, and more to restore mind-body health and inspire the spirit. This unique methodology has proven effective at assisting clients in their recovery from a wide range of conditions including anxiety, depression, substance abuse, PTSD, post-concussion, OCD, suicide ideation, self-harm, failure to launch, and more.

